‘The whole country is in that waiting room’ - Tweeps respond to FlySafair’s crazy R8 sale

It’s been a weird morning. Ever since low-cost airline FlySafair announced their annual crazy sale, Mzansi has been champing at the bit to get their hands on those R8 tickets.
With only 30 000 one-way tickets on offer, it was going to be a wild ride.
Tweeps started sharing their experiences since the waiting room opened early on Wednesday morning.
In previous years, customers were left fuming after being thrown out of the virtual waiting room or made to wait for hours only to be told the tickets were sold out.
Now that the sale has been on for a few hours, some lucky people managed to get their hands on the good stuff, while others were once again left disappointed.
Woohoo! I just got my R8 ticket from @FlySafair #FlySafairR8 https://t.co/IekSVdJet5— kamogelo (@Lucretia_Kamo) May 4, 2022
Lol I can’t believe I actually went through 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣 now I need someone to tag along !
But in true Mzansi fashion, many saw the funny and came up with golden nuggets of wisdom.
I have been on the website since 7am... dololo ukungena #FlySafair pic.twitter.com/AiupKE1LPM— Jabu Moyo (@JabuMoyo7) May 4, 2022
@destinyzee #IncaseYouMissedIt— Malaisha (@Voys_ZA) May 4, 2022
FlysaFair on fire🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eJwIFV3NrQ
Yooh I look desperate shem 😭😭#FlySafairR8 #flySafair #heartbroken pic.twitter.com/b9zam60PRE— Octavia Bapela (@BapelaOctavia) May 4, 2022
I’m going to get fired for not working and HAVE NO ticket to fly somewhere nice to comfort myself at this rate #FlySafair pic.twitter.com/ilPQOdNSMB— Tlangi (@Maperekisi) May 4, 2022
For those still hanging in there, FlySafair has kept the sale going until 5pm or until the tickets sell out.
In the meantime, just a word of advice when booking tickets: “Many people are asking if you can book return tickets. You can make bookings for return tickets when you are on the site.
“The R8 flights are R8 one-way, so if you manage to grab an R8 seat out and an R8 seat on your return flight you can purchase a return flight for R16,” the airline confirmed via its social media channels.