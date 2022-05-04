‘The whole country is in that waiting room’ - Tweeps respond to FlySafair’s crazy R8 sale

It’s been a weird morning. Ever since low-cost airline FlySafair announced their annual crazy sale, Mzansi has been champing at the bit to get their hands on those R8 tickets. With only 30 000 one-way tickets on offer, it was going to be a wild ride.

Tweeps started sharing their experiences since the waiting room opened early on Wednesday morning. In previous years, customers were left fuming after being thrown out of the virtual waiting room or made to wait for hours only to be told the tickets were sold out. Now that the sale has been on for a few hours, some lucky people managed to get their hands on the good stuff, while others were once again left disappointed.

Woohoo! I just got my R8 ticket from @FlySafair #FlySafairR8 https://t.co/IekSVdJet5



Lol I can’t believe I actually went through 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣 now I need someone to tag along ! — kamogelo (@Lucretia_Kamo) May 4, 2022 But in true Mzansi fashion, many saw the funny and came up with golden nuggets of wisdom.

Yooh I look desperate shem 😭😭#FlySafairR8 #flySafair #heartbroken pic.twitter.com/b9zam60PRE — Octavia Bapela (@BapelaOctavia) May 4, 2022 I’m going to get fired for not working and HAVE NO ticket to fly somewhere nice to comfort myself at this rate #FlySafair pic.twitter.com/ilPQOdNSMB — Tlangi (@Maperekisi) May 4, 2022 For those still hanging in there, FlySafair has kept the sale going until 5pm or until the tickets sell out.

