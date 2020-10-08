The world awaits with IOL Travel’s October digital magazine

On October 1, South Africa reopened its borders for international travel, allowing South Africans to visit low-risk Covid-19 destinations and for tourists to once again get a taste of the country's vast offerings.

The October 2020 IOL Travel digital magazine cover.

This month's edition of IOL Travel is the perfect guidebook to help you plan an international holiday during the pandemic. We offer useful tips and tricks that you can use before, during and after your trip.

Venturing abroad during the pandemic can be daunting, especially when you throw in Covid-19 tests and quarantine into the mix. This edition unpacks all the procedures you need to familiarise yourself with before you leave for your holiday.

For international tourists and locals who do not want to venture abroad, we have included a spread on the top SA attractions international travellers' should add to their bucket list. It offers everything, from adventure, culture, history and Instagram worthy spots. See page 12.

If you are in the market for a new travel pillow, we got you covered. Our Travel List shares the best travel pillows on the market, which can be your companion during those long journeys, whether it's on a plane or on a road trip. See page 18.