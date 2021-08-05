These are the South African national parks to go cash-free from September 1

SANParks said in a statement that a cash-free payment system will be implemented in a two-phased approach with several parks implementing from the 2021/22 financial year and the remaining parks implementing the system in the 2022/ 23 fiscal year.

SANParks Chief Financial Officer, Dumisani Dlamini said the cash-free system minimises the risk associated with the handling of cash by staff and customer convenience.

“From 1 September cash will no longer be accepted as a method of payment in some of the parks. SANParks clients will be encouraged to make use of pre-booking payment systems and or speed point payment system in parks. All trade and tourism activities will be cash free and cash will not be accepted.

“This will cut down on queueing time and increase the time for visitors to enjoy the parks," he said.