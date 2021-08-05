These are the South African national parks to go cash-free from September 1
South African National Parks (SANParks) will be going cash-free from September 1, 2021.
SANParks said in a statement that a cash-free payment system will be implemented in a two-phased approach with several parks implementing from the 2021/22 financial year and the remaining parks implementing the system in the 2022/ 23 fiscal year.
SANParks Chief Financial Officer, Dumisani Dlamini said the cash-free system minimises the risk associated with the handling of cash by staff and customer convenience.
“From 1 September cash will no longer be accepted as a method of payment in some of the parks. SANParks clients will be encouraged to make use of pre-booking payment systems and or speed point payment system in parks. All trade and tourism activities will be cash free and cash will not be accepted.
“This will cut down on queueing time and increase the time for visitors to enjoy the parks," he said.
He said 12 out of the 20 national parks will go cash-free from September 2021. These include Garden Route (consisting of Knysna, Wilderness and Tsitsikamma), Agulhas, Richtersveld and Namaqua in the Northern Cape, Table Mountain, Tankwa Karoo, West Coast in the Western Cape, Mountain Zebra, Camdeboo, Addo Elephant in the Eastern Cape as well as Mapungubwe in Limpopo and Golden Gate Highlands National Park in the Free State.
“This is a step towards environmental responsibility and promotes ease of use, visit a cash-free park today and #LiveYourWild,” added Dlamini.