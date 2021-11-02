These SA train experiences were voted most luxurious and Instagrammable train journeys in the world

The lure of train journeys does not come from only the glorious views, luxury accommodation and top-class food and beverage options, but also the offering of pure bliss, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Club Med's latest data highlights some of the world's most Instagram-worthy and luxurious train trips, among them the Rovos Rail and The Blue Train.

The team ranked the journeys based on the average ticket price, train reviews from TripAdvisor, Instagram ranking, total sights on the route and Pinterest ranking. Each of the sections was scored and added to the final index score out of 100.

Rovos Rail, which was placed sixth, and The Blue Train, placed 19th, offer travellers on the continent some of the most luxurious experiences. It is not so hard to see why Rovos Rail placed in the top 10. Founded in 1989, it has built an international reputation for providing world-class travel experiences. Its vintage, wood-panelled coaches offer lush scenery and bucket list-worthy attractions. The suites, which accommodate one or two passengers with the option of double or twin beds, are equipped with en-suite bathrooms, tea facilities, air conditioning and linen. Other facilities include a library, lounge car and observation car with an open viewing deck.

The Blue Train, also known as South Africa's “Blue Jewel”, offers a butler, room service, on-board laundry and a valet service. Guests get to dine on five-course meals paired with a selection of South African wines, with the suites converted into an elegant lounge by day and a sanctuary of comfort at night. The average price for a stay, according to the study, is £1542 (R32 477).