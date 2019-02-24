Whether it is with your bae or your friends, try out some of these spots for around R1,000 to make the month as exciting as ever. Picture: Supplied.

The month of love does not need to be for couples only. If you are single, it is a great time to connect with your besties. And since not everyone is swimming in money like Scrooge McDuck, here are some suggestions on what to do this February for R1,000. They are tailored for your pocket, accessible and doable. It’s your country, enjoy it. A little chocolate before your meal: If cocoa is the drink of the gods, then chocolate is their staple diet. With Celestial Gift Experiences, their chocolate tasting journey in Muldersdrift is guaranteed to get you in touch with the divine. Learn about the art of chocolate-making as connoisseurs talk about the etiquette for tasting chocolate, how to differentiate between decadent and delightful tastes of chocolate and the origin of cocoa, some of which are right here in Africa. You will then be given the opportunity of selecting your own “Spoil Me” box of chocolate truffles to enjoy at home. The chocolate serves as the perfect appetizer for the pasta that follows. You will be whisked to Casalinga Restaurant for three kinds of pasta, garden fresh salads and a selection of home-baked bread.

Luxury camps are the in thing: There is no better moment at camp than unzipping your tent and taking in the sunrise with a cup of coffee in hand. If you and your friend want a little bit of the rustic, Senate Bush Camp in Mpumalanga offers the perfect getaway. Located in Manyeleti Game Reserve, the camp features luxury tented and chalet accommodation at a Big Five reserve which borders with Kruger National Park. Embark on a morning or evening game drive in the Kruger and if you are lucky, you may spot a predator on the hunt. End the day off with a braai under the stars or lounging in front of the communal fireplace. You can even check out the Blyde River Canyon and Three Rondavels, both of which are just a two-hour drive away.



Cruise down the Vaal River: It has been described that cruising down the Vaal River with excellent company is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Spend two hours drifting on the Vaal as you savour a three-course buffet with home-style meals and sipping on a chilled glass of wine. The cruise showcases the best parts of this soothing experience in Vanderbijlpark – including the Millionaire’s Mile. After the meal, relax on the top deck on sun loungers and in a Jacuzzi and soak up the bird’s eye view of the magnificent Gentlemen Estates on the River.



