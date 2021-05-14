Third wave or not, here are 5 things you should do when travelling in South Africa

While the government hasn't announced a third wave in South Africa, travellers should ensure that they are adhering to regulations to prevent a surge of Covid-19 cases.

Most people who are travelling during the pandemic have already discarded Covid-19 regulations set by the country.

As South Africa moves closer towards a possible third wave, people need to adhere to the regulations to avoid an increase in cases and Covid-19 related deaths.

It starts with you:

Here are 5 things you should do when travelling amid a potential third wave:

Wear your mask when out and about

As much as wearing a mask should be second nature, most people aren't practising the regulation.

And no, wearing your mask over your mouth and not your nose doesn't cut it. If you have the privilege of travelling, you should ensure that you wear your mask at all times.

It protects yourself and others from contracting the virus. Keep extra masks in your car, bag or anywhere convenient in case you forget yours at home.

Social distance

This may seem like a no-brainer, right? Wrong. Many people are now travelling in groups without keeping a safe distance.

Some establishments are operating at full capacity to earn back money lost in the early days of lockdown, which could potentially cause the virus to spread.

Maintain a 2m distance at all times and avoid crowds and attractions that disregard Covid-19 regulations.

Stick to isolated holidays

Travellers are seeking remote, less populated destinations where they are less likely to encounter the usual holiday crowds.

Opt for self-catering establishments, boutique hotels or accommodation at a national park. Or head to smaller towns scattered around South Africa.

Do not forget to sanitise

Always carry a bottle of sanitiser wherever you go to spray when you touch any surfaces.

I am the type of traveller who sanitises every five minutes even when I do not touch any surfaces. While you do not have to be so pedantic like me, sanitising and regular washing of hands are ways to help prevent the virus.

Support local

The local travel industry needs domestic travellers' support more than ever. Support local by booking overnight accommodation, even if it is a staycation, and tours, purchasing souvenirs or sampling the local cuisine.

Research a few establishments to support and share your experiences on social media to encourage others to visit.

Make sure that the promoted businesses are adherent to Covid-19 policies.