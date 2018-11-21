To make this summer more memorable, Radisson Blu Le Vendome Hotel is opening its arms to the public in celebration of relaxed water restrictions and is making its pool deck facilities open to the public. This summer, guests can enjoy local flavours at the #add restaurant and pool bar with the hotel offering summer burger specials on Fridays and Sundays.

Every Friday, guests can enjoy a 150g Beef Burger topped with onion, tomato, and avocado and deep-fried onion rings accompanied by potato or sweet

potato fries and a CBC beer for only R120 per person. On Sundays, the hotel will be offering a Trio of Burgers (Ostrich, Chicken and Steak Burger) and a cocktail special at R115 per person.

Both special offers include full access to the Radisson Blu Le Vendome swimming pool and outdoor bar.

For more information, contact the Radisson Blu Le Vendome Hotel, call +27 (0) 21 826 5100.

For more details, visit: www.radissonblu.com/en/hotel-levendome-capetown