Thousands of leisure bookings for long weekend shows demand for domestic travel

Tired of lockdown, many South Africans took advantage of the new level 3 lockdown regulations allowing intra-provincial travel. According to online accommodation booking system provider NightsBridge, around 9 389 bookings across 2 646 properties have been booked for the long weekend. The Western Cape received 42 percent of the online bookings for this long weekend, with KwaZulu-Natal in second place at 16 percent and Gauteng 13 percent. Sadly, accommodation providers in provinces like Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West are reliant on leisure travellers from other provinces and will need the lockdown to be lifted for leisure travel across provincial borders to survive. Managing Director Theresa Emerick said the reopening of leisure travel within provinces will provide a much-needed lifeline for some accommodation providers.

"It’s clear that many of the other provinces desperately need inter-provincial leisure travel to open up.

"The data curated by NightsBridge indicates a sharp spike in bookings since the official announcement that intra-provincial leisure travel was allowed, leaving a window of just 9.6 days from booking to travel. Most of the days are short, commensurate with the length of the long weekend. Around 26 percent booked one night, 38 percent for two nights and 30 percent for three nights.

"Most of these bookings (46 percent) are interestingly for groups, i.e. multiple rooms (no children), followed by couples (37 percent). Only 13 percent of bookings are for families, although self-catering is the clear winner with 38 percent of the bookings, followed by 19 percent for guest houses, and 19 percent for lodges. Guests are clearly looking for smaller accommodation types,” explained Emerick.

As South Africans get tentatively back in the leisure mindset, accommodation providers are re-engineering their businesses to ensure the safety and wellbeing of guests and staff through the adoption of robust health and safety protocols.

“The Tourism Business Council of South Africa established protocols which have been approved by the World Travel and Tourism Council and are being rolled out in earnest by the accommodation sector. Part of this means reducing physical contact wherever possible and maintaining guest tracing protocols,” said Emerick.

NightsBridge has instituted a new Guest Communications tool for its customers using NightsBridge’s cloud based BridgeIT solution. “We’re making it easier to collect guest information, along with the Covid-19 questionnaire before arrival. The form will be sent to the main guest who can complete it online or on their phone, then automatically saved back back to the guesthouse system, ensuring a contactless check-in process," added Emerick.