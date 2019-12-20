Tight on cash? Here are 5 budget-friendly camping spots in SA









Camping is an ideal budget-friendly option for families. Picture: Berg River Resort. Camping is an ideal budget-friendly option for families. There’s no technology (well, sort of), you are one with nature, there’s fresh air and you have time to connect with everyone. Also, the idea of indulging in smores while sharing stories by a campfire is thrilling in itself. Here are some camping spots to book: Albert Falls Dam and Game Reserve, KZN

Albert Falls Dam and Game Reserve, located 20 km from Pietermaritzburg, is a camper’s paradise. There are two camping options, electrical and non-electrical.

Electrical campsites are designated spots with a power supply, whereas the non-electrical campsite allows guests to pitch up their tent in an open area. Pay R143 for an electrical campsite and R121 for the non-electrical one. Children under 12 pay half price. Travellers also have use of the swimming pool, children’s play area and picnic spots.

Visit www.msinsi.co.za/albert-falls/

Protea Hotel by Marriott Karridene Beach, KZN

Protea Hotel by Marriott Karridene Beach offers a family-friendly camping experience for the entire family.

Just 20 minutes south of Durban, it offers a range of activities, including mini-golf, squash courts, trampolines, table tennis and three swimming pools, gym. It is also close to Illovo beach.

Travellers pay R360pp and R190 for children. Amenities at the campsite include electricity, ablution block and use of the hotel facilities.

Visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/durka-protea-hotel-karridene-beach/?scid=bb1a189a-fec3-4d19-a255-54ba596febe2

Warmbaths, A Forever Resort, Limpopo

Located in Limpopo, just a two-hour road trip from Johannesburg, Warmbaths, A Forever Resort is the ideal camping spot. The resort offers caravan and camping sites, equipped with a power supply and ablution facilities.

Guests pay R350 for a site for a night and 250 per person per night. Children aged 4 and younger stay for free. Campers get access to the swimming pool. The resort also offers a slew of activities, including cable water skies, go-karting and quad biking, foefie slides and a spa, which are charged at a separate cost.

Visit www.foreverwarmbaths.co.za/

Silwerstrand Caravan Park in Robertson, Western Cape

Situated on the banks of the Breede River, the Silwerstrand Caravan Park in Robertson offers some of the most incredible views for campers.

Famed for its water activities, campers can indulge in a variety of activities, ranging from canoeing, fishing and other boat activities. Guests pay R125pp and children pay R65. Camping costs include electricity, shower facilities and access to the swimming pool. Located at R60 Road Outside Robertson in the Western Cape.

Call 023 626 3321.

Berg River Resorts, Western Cape

Here is another camping spot that has received praise. The Berg River Resort, 60km northeast of Cape Town between Paarl, Franschhoek and Stellenbosch, offers a range of activities for the entire family.

Prices range from R320 to R920 depending on the number of people and date of travel. Each campsite has a braai area, 15amp plug point, communal ablution facilities and access to the 3,5m deep Olympic pool and kiddie’s pool Canoeing, waterslide and putt putt at an additional cost.

Visit www.bergriverresort.co.za/