Camping is an ideal budget-friendly option for families. There’s no technology (well, sort of), you are one with nature, there’s fresh air and you have time to connect with everyone. Also, the idea of indulging in smores while sharing stories by a campfire is thrilling in itself.
Albert Falls Dam and Game Reserve, located 20 km from Pietermaritzburg, is a camper’s paradise. There are two camping options, electrical and non-electrical.
Electrical campsites are designated spots with a power supply, whereas the non-electrical campsite allows guests to pitch up their tent in an open area. Pay R143 for an electrical campsite and R121 for the non-electrical one. Children under 12 pay half price. Travellers also have use of the swimming pool, children’s play area and picnic spots.
Located in Limpopo, just a two-hour road trip from Johannesburg, Warmbaths, A Forever Resort is the ideal camping spot. The resort offers caravan and camping sites, equipped with a power supply and ablution facilities.
Guests pay R350 for a site for a night and 250 per person per night. Children aged 4 and younger stay for free. Campers get access to the swimming pool. The resort also offers a slew of activities, including cable water skies, go-karting and quad biking, foefie slides and a spa, which are charged at a separate cost.
Situated on the banks of the Breede River, the Silwerstrand Caravan Park in Robertson offers some of the most incredible views for campers.
Famed for its water activities, campers can indulge in a variety of activities, ranging from canoeing, fishing and other boat activities. Guests pay R125pp and children pay R65. Camping costs include electricity, shower facilities and access to the swimming pool. Located at R60 Road Outside Robertson in the Western Cape.
Here is another camping spot that has received praise. The Berg River Resort, 60km northeast of Cape Town between Paarl, Franschhoek and Stellenbosch, offers a range of activities for the entire family.
Prices range from R320 to R920 depending on the number of people and date of travel. Each campsite has a braai area, 15amp plug point, communal ablution facilities and access to the 3,5m deep Olympic pool and kiddie’s pool Canoeing, waterslide and putt putt at an additional cost.