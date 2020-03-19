Tintswalo Lodges launch clever staycation campaign

In response to the international covid-19 travel restrictions, Tintswalo Lodges has introduced reduced-rate staycation offers at each of its properties to present locals with as much as 50 percent discount for self-drive travel until July 31, 2020.

A perfect place for social distancing, perhaps?

The portfolio includes safari destinations in the malaria-free Waterberg, Tintswalo Lapalala and the new Tintswalo Family Camp at Welgevonden, as well as Tintswalo Safari Lodge in the Greater Kruger region. In Cape Town, special Staycation offers are also available at both Tintswalo Atlantic and Tintswalo at Boulders Beach Boutique Villa.

The travel brand said in a press statement that each of Tintswalo’s small and exclusive luxury lodges was located in idyllic, remote locations close to nature where there are no crowds.

CEO of Tintswalo Lisa Goosen said that the South African tourism industry has been hard hit by enforced cancellations from international tourists due to the ban on air travel and the global trend to delay overseas travel plans.