Lake Jozini is just one of the many South African destinations to propose this year. Picture: Supplied.

South Africa is filled with a number of romantic spots to make that dream proposal a reality. Here are some proposal destinations worth looking into this year: Lake Jozini, KwaZulu-Natal

While many proposals in South Africa happen on the beach, or in one of our national reserves, Jozini Tiger Lodge (pictured) offers a unique setting overlooking Lake Jozini in the northern reaches of KwaZulu-Natal. A proposal out on the shimmering lake during a sunset cruise is hard to top, says Sharmila Ragunanan, Marketing Manager of Dream Hotel and Resorts. “She said Jozini’s boats can accommodate larger groups and perfect if you are looking to include family and friends in an engagement weekend.

The on-site Mangwanani Spa is also just the place for some pre- or post-proposal pampering.”



The Wild Coast, Eastern Cape

Angie van der Hoogen, a wedding & lifestyle photographer based in Durban, got married at Kob Inn in the Eastern Cape.

“The rugged Wild Coast creates the most exquisite backdrop, with plenty of remote and romantic places to choose from. The owners made it extra special by announcing our engagement at breakfast before we came in. All the guests at the resort knew before I did, and cheered when we arrived,” she said.

Van der Hoogen said when looking for a proposal setting is to think about what qualities make you special as a couple. She advises that those looking to propose, use this to plan out how, when, where to do it. “Think about whether your partner would want to be private or surrounded by friends and family. Try to gauge this as far in advance as possible,” she added.

Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa, Western Cape





Surrounded by rolling vineyards and majestic mountain views, Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa is a wedding wonderland and top choice for an elegant proposal in the Western Cape.

If you are nervous about planning your proposal, leave it up to the Le Franschhoek team. Weddings, honeymoons and proposals are something they do exceptionally well. They will take care of the finer details and make sure your flutes are never empty of bubbling Methode Cap

Bridal Veils Falls, Mpumalanga

Those who love nature should consider the Bridal Veil Falls along the scenic Panorama Route in Mpumalanga.

The waterfall boasts a 70-metre drop and is located only six kilometres from the little town of Sabie. The short path there from the parking lot is lovely for couples to enjoy together, through the indigenous forests, and offers ample photo opportunities.

As the name might be too much of a hint, go after a day trip along the Panorama Route to distract your partner beforehand, along with a mandatory stop at God’s Window.

Piekenierskloof, Western Cape





For a proposal in the Western Cape, a gentle meander along the winding curves of Piekenierskloof Pass will bring you and your sweetheart to the Piekenierskloof Mountain Resort.

Ragunanan said the lush, rolling lawns and uninterrupted views of the Cederberg Mountains make it just the place for an intimate, low-key proposal, with a choice of private suites, affordable self-catering chalets, and a dedicated honeymoon suite.

She describes the facilities as top-notch with a well-stocked bar, an indoor heated pool and a private spa with various pamper packages. “At Piekenierskloof, a dedicated team of staff will make sure your proposal plans run like clockwork,” she adds.

Samara Game Reserve, Eastern Cape

Isabella Tomkins, Business Development Manager at Samara Reserve in the Great Karoo, suggested this as just the place to pop the question in 2019.

“For an awe-inspiring location for a proposal, there’s an incredible rock formation nearby called Eagle Rock with views over 180km of wilderness,” she said.

She said you would need to be a guest of Samara and stay in one of the lodges, which are five-star. “Samara is the kind of place to go if you’re looking to splurge, but as an added bonus after the proposal, that night, the newly-engaged couple can stay in the star bed: an open-air four-poster bed draped in a mosquito net out in the wilderness with the Karoo stars sprinkled above you,” she said.

The Drakensberg, KwaZulu-Natal

If your partner has a shine for all things whimsical and idyllic, the classic Alpine charm of Little Switzerland Resort in the Northern Drakensberg is a sure bet.

If you are contemplating the best time of year to ask, winter in ‘the Berg’ is ideal, with the mountains dramatically shrouded in mist or snow, and the opportunities to cuddle up together are endless.

Outdoors, Little Switzerland’s beautifully manicured grounds lead out to equestrian stables - yes, you can even go horse-riding here - while indoors, crackling log fires and local wood framings create a welcoming, fairytale ambience.