Top summer adventures in South Africa: from wine tasting to snorkelling

Summer is almost here and it’s time to get out of your shell and explore. The season is the best time to travel as it offers long and warm sunny days. Though for most, summer is about lounging at the beach, there are plenty of activities to do with friends that don’t involve jumping in the water. Travelling with friends is also the best way to enjoy these activities.

From wine tasting in the Northern Cape to trying out pineapple gin in KwaZulu-Natal, summer is all about al fresco living. So if you’re looking for fun activities to do this summer, here are some affordable experiences to consider. Wine tasting in the Northern Cape

A group of ladies enjoy a wine-tasting experience at Orange River Cellars. Picture: Instagram Travel off the beaten track this summer and explore the treasures of the Northern Cape. South Africa’s biggest province, the Northern Cape, is an all-in-one province where you can go on a road trip, 4x4 safari or even wine tasting. The province is a powerhouse of wine grape farming and a handful of independent winery experiences on the Orange River Wine Route will leave a lasting impression. On the Orange River Wine Route, visit the Orange River Cellars tasting room in Upington where you can relish in locally sourced olives, meats, cheese platters and even wine ice-cream from their pairing menu.

There are five to seven wines to taste and the tasting experience also includes sparkling wine, craft beer made by Kalahari Craft Beer, and Die Mas brandy and gin. There is also a restaurant on the winery, Die Kerkmuis, where you can enjoy local meals. Tastings start from R60, and pairings range from R100 to R120 depending on your selection. Consider a stay at River Place Manor in Upington with views of the Orange River starting from R2 400 a night for 2.

Ocean safari and snorkelling in Knysna A dolphin breaching out of the water. Picture: Website/TripAdvisor Knysna on the Garden Route in the Western Cape is a beautiful spot filled with great dive and snorkel spots. One of these, Coney Glen, offers great rock pools for some leisurely snorkelling fun in the sun. Knysna is home to the Knysna Seahorse, which is both rare and beautiful. If you have a little patience and a good eye, you could spot one. There's other abundant marine life in the waters of Knysna.

The southern right whale comes to breed in these waters between August and December, and you'll get great views all along the Garden Route. If you visit the nearby Robberg peninsula in Plettenberg Bay, home to a colony of fur seals, you may well see dolphins leaping the waves in pods of up to 100 strong. Early summer makes Knysna a special place to visit due to it marine biodiversity. Seablue Scuba Safaris offers a snorkelling experience in Knysna so contact 082 462 4916 for bookings.

Consider a stay at Headlands House Guest Lodge, situated on a cliff with panoramic views of the Knysna Lagoon. A stay starts at R2 135 a night for 2. Safari quad biking adventure in the Cradle of Humankind A couple enjoys a quad biking experience at Segwati Safari Quad Bike Trails. Picture: Website For friends looking for adventure on the border of Gauteng and the North West Province consider a safari quad biking experience in the Cradle of Humankind.

Segwati Safari Quad Bike Trails offers hiking and quad biking with views of the Cradle of Humankind and the Magaliesberg Mountains. On an adventure at the 650 hectare game farm, you can admire the vegetation and brush up on your bird watching. There are also spectacular views of the countryside as the quad biking trail meanders up the Witwatersberg mountains and you can also enjoy a picnic after your quad biking adventure. A quad biking experience starts from R400 a person for 30 minutes. For bookings, contact [email protected].

If you’re staying in the area, consider a stay at Sibani Lodge nestled within the breathtaking landscape of Mount Savannah Nature Reserve. A stay at the lodge starts from R2 730 a night for 2. Gin and brandy tasting tour in Zululand Gin tasting at Zululand Distillery in Hluhluwe. Picture: Instagram Though Hluhluwe is the home of safari adventures in KwaZulu-Natal, there is more to this small town than just lions and rhinos.

For friends on a city break adventure, explore Mazuri Pineapple Farm and Zululand Distillers. The Distillery Pineapple Gin and Brandy Tasting Tour is a 60-minute experience that takes you on a journey through the world of 100% pure pineapple alcoholic beverages, making it the perfect summer activity to enjoy with friends. During the tour, you'll have the opportunity to sample various gins and brandy that are crafted with the sweet and tropical flavour of queen pineapples found only in Hluhluwe. In addition to the tasting, you'll also learn about pineapple agriculture, gaining insights into how this fruit is grown, harvested and processed for use in the retail and beverage industry.