Tourism industry responds to President Ramaphosa’s inter-provincial travel announcement

After months of the tourism industry requesting the government reopen domestic travel, their prayers were answered over the weekend when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country’s move to level 2 from midnight on Monday, August 17. Ramaphosa said in his address: "Guided by the advice of our health experts and after consultation with provincial and local government, Cabinet has decided to place the entire country on alert #level2, with effect from midnight on Monday, the 17th of August 2020. "Therefore, the following changes will take effect under level 2: All restrictions on inter-provincial travel will be lifted. Accommodation, hospitality venues and tours will be permitted according to approved protocols to ensure social distancing. "Restaurants, bars and taverns will be permitted to operate according to approved protocols as to times of operation and numbers of people." The tourism industry has shared their feedback on the move.

Sun International's Group COO for Hospitality Graham Wood welcomed the announcement.

"To say we are delighted by this news would be an understatement.

With interprovincial travel restrictions lifted, our tourist hotels and resorts such as Sun City will finally be able to reopen. We will advise of Sun City’s reopening date in due course.

"Our current health and safety protocols will remain in place, and all Sun International properties now bear the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) safe stamp of approval, verifying that the COVID-19 health and safety protocols we have in place meet international benchmarks," said Wood.

Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier said the province was "ready to open safely".

"We have long been calling for the opening of the economy, especially in the tourism and hospitality sectors, and so we are particularly pleased to hear that inter-provincial travel can now resume.

"We will be launching our “We Are Open” domestic tourism campaign in September to encourage all to explore the Western Cape and safely discover the best that we have to offer as an affordable, world-class destination.

"This campaign will also include our “Kids Stay Free” initiative to encourage families to take advantage of the offers for children to stay free at participating travel and accommodation partners across the Western Cape," he said.

South African National Parks (SANParks) Chief Executive Officer, Fundisile Mketeni welcomed the lifting of restrictions on inter-provincial travel. He said the parks will introduce new visitor management procedures to manage visitor volumes in the parks.

"New government regulations, as well as SANParks’ protocols, are likely to result in restrictions to overnight accommodation occupancies and therefore the public is encouraged to pre-book; walk-in bookings at parks will not be permitted.

“While we understand the frustration that this will cause to those who are impatient to spend time in nature, it is important for all to appreciate the intent behind this decision," he said.

Judiet Barnes, Concession General Manager at Kruger Shalati, said the latest announcement will allow the tourism industry to get back on its feet.

"Our highly anticipated Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge will be opening in December, and we have amazing specials that South Africans who are planning their summer getaways can make use of.

"We look forward to welcoming all South Africans to this new Kruger Park addition and to standing proud as a tourism jewel in the country's crown," she said.