Tourism minister calls for South Africans to explore lesser-visited provinces the festive season

As summer approaches, which is also peak travel season for the country, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille is calling on South Africans to explore lesser-visited provinces. The minister officially kicked off the country’s summer season travel campaign, “Gimme Summer That Sho't Left”, in Bloemfontein in the Free State.

The launch was attended by various leaders from government and tourism private sector representatives including the Premier of the Free State, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism in the Free State, Ketso Makume, and Fedhasa. According to South African Tourism (SAT), the minister, together with the Department of Tourism and SA Tourism, is committed to ensuring that the benefits of tourism are felt in all nine provinces. “The ‘Gimme Summer That Sho't Left’ campaign is aimed at encouraging South Africans to explore their country by visiting various provinces and experiencing a wide variety of tourism experiences and establishments.

“The summer campaign is also targeted at inviting visitors from outside South Africa to explore all parts of South Africa,” said SAT. The tourism authority said that De Lille intentionally selected the Free State to host this year’s launch to give exposure to lesser-visited provinces and all the hidden gems and amazing attractions spread all over the country. De Lille said, at its core, the campaign focuses on promoting affordable, memorable travel experiences in Mzansi.

“We invite both local and international tourists to explore our country and discover the many experiences including our natural wonders, cultural experiences as well as both well-known and lesser-visited places and attractions. “There are so many quality attractions and hidden gems in every province as well as unique experiences and things to see and do in our little towns, villages, townships and dorpies” she said. The latest international tourist arrival statistics revealed that South Africa welcomed more than 5.8 million tourists in the first 8 months of 2024 marking a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The data also highlighted that 21.5 million trips were taken by South Africans to explore the country between January 2024 and July 2024, demonstrating that domestic tourism is the bedrock of the tourism sector. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Tourism's direct and indirect contribution to South Africa's GDP was 8.2% in 2023. It is estimated to rise to 8.8% by the end of 2024 and reach 10.4% of GDP by 2030. Already in the first quarter of 2024, tourism’s direct and indirect contribution to South Africa’s GDP was 8.8%.