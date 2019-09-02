South Africa is home to an assortment of experiences and some of the grandest views including Inanda Mountain in Durban. Picture: Gcina Ndwalane

The travel industry thrives on “Insta-worthy destinations” so much so that many travellers go to a destination to take pictures for their Instagram. Travellers, mostly millennials and Gen Z, plan their trip according to where they can get the best picture. South Africa is home to an assortment of experiences and some of the grandest views. You would find an Insta-worthy image anywhere, whether its a stroll to a wine estate, a sunset safari or a seaside restaurant.

With Tourism Month this September, here are 5 destinations that are bound to light up your Instagram feed:

Bo-Kaap

Bo-Kaap in Cape Town is situated on the slopes of Signal Hill and famed for its Cape Malay culture.

Undoubtedly one of the most photographed areas in Cape Town, Bo-Kaap offers travellers vast picture options, from its brightly painted houses and quaint cobbled streets to its rich culture and cuisine.

Blyde River Canyon

Yes, South Africa has a canyon, and it is the third-largest in the world. Blyde River Canyon offers some of the most breathtaking views.

Travellers from around the world visit this attraction to capture the perfect Insta shot.

Be sure to check out the Three Rondavels or Three Sisters, which are three circular spirals of dolomite that can be seen rising from a mountain surrounding the canyon.



Augrabies Falls National Park

Augrabies Falls National Park is ideal for travellers wanting to enjoy nature in its purest form. The park was established in 1966 and has proven to be a popular spot for South Africans.

One of the highlights is Augrabies Falls, which is around 56 metres in height. It is known as one of Northern Cape’s best-kept secrets. The falls offer interesting photo opportunities.



Nelson Mandela Capture Site

The Nelson Mandela Capture Site, the spot where Nelson Mandela was arrested in 1962, is set in the scenic KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

A steel structure depicting Mandela is the ideal way to commemorate an international legend and shoot a few images for the gram at the same time. The 35-metre sculpture designed by artist Marco Cianfanelli creates an image of Mandela when travellers look at it from afar.



Inanda Mountain

The Inanda Mountain is Durban’s hidden attraction. The view from the Inanda Mountain offers breathtaking views of the Inanda Dam. You may feel like you are not in South Africa at all.

Pack a picnic basket and capture a few images with the dam in the background. Your Insta followers will go crazy.

[email protected]



