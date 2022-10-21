Tourism trends resulting in international tourists making their way to South Africa

According to tourism entrepreneurs that are part of the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation in Cape Town, the local tourism industry is benefiting from international “revenge travellers” and a trend called “regenerative tourism” as a direct consequence of the lifted restrictions around the world. These entrepreneurs said it appeared SA tourism would enjoy a boom despite fears of a global recession, and that even if the current booking levels subsided somewhat, all indications were that South Africa was currently hot property, especially for US and European travellers.

The organisation revealed that, while there was likely a revenge tourism bubble, there had been a subtle shift towards experiential travel instead of just box-ticking or destination trips. Mary Rijnberg, who has a role within the organisation as a recruitment expert for the Africa region and is managing director of upmarket travel boutique business Planet Africa Safaris, said that in the luxury segment, while numbers were substantially up, travellers were wanting to linger a little longer. “People are taking their time, staying an extra night, and really getting to know a place before they move on to the next destination,” she said.

Rijnberg said that this was most likely the result of people reassessing what was important to them after the scare and disruption brought on by the pandemic. “We are also seeing a big increase in regenerative tourism, where people want to know that they can make a positive difference and impact on their travels. What are lodges doing for local communities? How can I contribute to conservation? These sorts of questions are becoming more important, and this is definitely a focus area for us, to facilitate this meeting between travel and conscience,” she added. Ingram Casey – a judge for the Safari Awards who also spent six years as southern Africa director for the African Travel and Tourism Association, an Entrepreneurs’ Organisation member, and the founder of Escape+Explore – painted a very positive picture of the South African tourism industry.

“From where we are sitting, looking after mainly upmarket US and European travellers, figures very much confirm we are set for a busy second half of 2022 and into season. Despite hefty air fares and other factors that would typically hold back travel, there has not been any let-up in demand for private experience-based touring in Cape Town,” said Casey. She said that they were taking a cautiously optimistic approach to 2023. “It’s important to remember that a good chunk of the current travellers are clients rolled over from 2020/21 (who were forced to postpone), and we are aware the current booking trend could be an extended revenge traveller bubble. However, I feel the strong booking trend will continue, as spending has shifted to experience over material things,” said Casey.

She also revealed they were seeing more flights from Europe and the US being added, which was key to keeping the flow of international tourists and helping to balance out the skyrocketing flight prices. Speaking on behalf of Platinum Hospitality Holdings, Entrepreneurs’ Organisation board member Anton Gillis said that, while local travellers showed incredible support to the local hospitality industry during the pandemic, they were being held back by exorbitant airfares while petrol prices had made road trips a lot more expensive, meaning people couldn’t afford to do the same distances. He also said that international travellers were raring to go, and things were happening a lot quicker than before.