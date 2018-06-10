Why not take your dad on a road trip to these places in the Western Cape and Eastern. Pictured is De Zeekoe Guest Farm. Pictures: Supplied.

Cape Country Routes’ (CCR) showcases some of the most beautiful spots in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape. Why not try one with your dad in time for Father’s Day this month?

Here are some suggestions:

1.

New Holme Guest Farm is situated within the newly proclaimed Karoo Gariep Nature Reserve, midway between Cape Town and Johannesburg. If you’re planning a noteworthy pit stop and stay-over in the Karoo, book for the Guest Farm’s sumptuous three-course buffet dinner which will be prepared by the national winner of the popular Gauteng cooking competition, Queen of the Kitchen. Added to this is a complimentary sunset drive to the Nature Reserve’s Hippo Pool, with a glass of bubbly.



2.





De Zeekoe Guest Farm (7km outside Oudtshoorn) offers winter specials for a family break close to the town. On 17 June, fathers who are already staying at the Guest Farm will get treated to a free 30-minute massage.





If your dad is an early-riser, check him in for a unique Wild Meerkat Adventure Tour. Upon sunrise, the tour nears the meerkat burrows where guests are treated to a hot cup of coffee and issued with a lightweight aluminum chair to observe the meerkats as they come out into the sunshine, and then go about their routine of foraging and frolicking.

3.





D’Olyfboom Family Estate is set against the Paarl Mountains overlooking the town’s beautiful vineyards and country-side.

There will be a new art exhibition, aptly named I Found a Father, by Wellington artist and photographer, Hennie van Loggerenberg.

Loggerenberg nominated Mosaic, a community project that provides orphan care, as one of the beneficiaries of the event that will be hosted on Sunday, June 17 at 5.30pm. For further information,visit [email protected] or call 021 870 1080 before June 10.