Twitter takes a dig at Kevin Pietersen’s ’without tourism, the animals will go!’ comment

Retired cricketer turned conservationist Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to address the plight of the South African tourism industry, but many were left confused by his tweet. Pietersen, formerly from South Africa, tweeted on Tuesday: “I cannot for the life of me understand how USELESS the South African government is being with its tourism industry! You, @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA should be sorting this!!!!!! It’s employs MILLIONS of YOUR people!!!!!! 7.5M people!!!! Without tourism, the animals will go!” (sic). While he may have had good intentions, many users were not sure what he meant by “the animals will go!” I cannot for the life of me understand how USELESS the South African government is being with its tourism industry!

Without tourism, the animals will go! pic.twitter.com/lnuw9OAquQ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 21, 2020 User @CoruscaKhaya posted: “Where are they going? Is the sardine run happening tomorrow?” of which Pietersen replied: “They’ll be killed! This isn’t a funny subject, mate. It’s pretty serious. Millions being damaged. Apologies for not seeing the humour!” (sic) Another user @Multi_Floyd commented: “Were are the animals going to go to? Do they miss people invading their space? - lmao, you last two sentences do not make sense.” (sic)

Another @steven_told commented: “Also Mr Pietersen there’s a pandemic killing hundreds and thousands of people around the world. I’m so sorry the animals on your game farm are threatening to leave” (sic).

User @MoroloED believed the animals were flourishing without tourism. He posted: “What the heck is he talking about? The animals are flourishing without the people... They are living their best lives without human interference…” (sic)

Another user @mandrax88 who worked at a national park ‘confirmed’ the animals did not leave.

“I work for a national park n I can confirm that the animals are still here and are not intending on going anywhere.....” she posted. (sic).

In one of his responses, Pietersen suggested that South Africa open inter-provincial travel.

“Open up inter-provincial travel so that leisure travel can start. Example - a safari vehicle is much safer(Covid related) than the taxis occupancy numbers,” he posted. (sic).

On Wednesday, he posted a series of images of protests held by the tourism and restaurant industry.

He tweeted: "TODAY IN SOUTH AFRICA! YOUR people in the tourism industry! Desperate & on their knees! YOU say, OUR country.

DO SOMETHING! pic.twitter.com/WXRgxIylOj — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 22, 2020

@PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa and these are YOUR people. DO SOMETHING!" (sic).