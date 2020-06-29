Two SA destinations among 50 most popular destinations for post lockdown travel

Cape Town and Kruger National Park were the two top South African destinations in Big 7 Travel list of 50 Most Popular Destinations for Post Lockdown Travel.

The global travel site looked at destinations its readers searched for the most on the site, a survey of its social media and trending holiday locations on Google Search in the past 30 days to create the final list. Big 7 Travel said that majority of people favoured quieter areas with plenty of space for social distancing, with countries that quickly contained the virus proving popular.

Kruger National Park placed at number 20, and Cape Town was placed in number 36. Kruger National Park has become a famed safari destination for decades.

Here, travellers can go in search of the Big 5 or stay in luxurious lodges that many celebrities escape to when they want to get away from the hustle and bustle of their busy lives. Cape Town is popular for its beaches, nature spots and its wine region.

“Cape Town is a dream location to visit: endless natural beauty and clifftop views, pastel pink neighbourhoods and turquoise waters. What more could you ask for?,” Big 7 Travel teased on its list. “Hike Table Mountain National Park, learn about the country’s history and see penguins up-close. Cape Town is also home to amazing wine and food, and we predict that the next decade will see plenty of exciting new additions to the city’s hospitality scene. South Africa isn’t allowing tourists in until 2021, but it’s worth the wait,” it added.