Uber ‘privileged’ that YouTuber chose app to accomplish longest Uber ride in Africa

South Africa has been left stunned after Mozisi Tsoanelo Moyo completed his take of “longest Uber ride in Africa” from Joburg to Cape Town. According to Uber South Africa’s head of communications Mpho Mutuwa, they are also intrigued by Mozisi Tsoanelo Moyo’s trip from Joburg to Cape Town.

Mutuwa said the e-hailing platform is “privileged” that he used the Uber app to reach his destination. In a crazy and daring move, the South African comedian and YouTuber, Moyo, took a 16-hour drive from the City of Gold to The Mother City. According to Moyo, the point of the 1 400km trip was to take ‘the longest Uber ride in Africa’.

The drive left many around the country with questions due to the high cost of fuel and toll gates, the magnitude of the distance travelled and the overall time spent on the road, making road tripping around the country expensive. One YouTube user, sibiyas29, said: “I have so many questions. how much did you guys pay for the trip? how did the driver return😂😂.” Moyo and his crew filled up the car a couple of times and the price tag for the Uber ride came to R8 365.

When asked if the driver made any profit from the trip, Uber South Africa’s Mutuwa said drivers earn based on the trip they completed on the app. “The exact fare will reflect various circumstances including the distance travelled and the time taken to complete the trip. The driver’s earnings are calculated as the difference between the fare for the completed trip and any deductions, including Uber’s standard service fee,” Mutuwa said. She also said that as independent contractors, drivers use their discretion on which trips to take and provide the transportation services as they see fit, which is what the driver in question did.

Moyo had revealed in his video that he was turned down by a couple of drivers before Darlington accepted the trip. Moyo and Darlington have received love from social media users with many wishing them well and congratulating them for accomplishing the challenging trip. Preview with 5 Sounds, said: “Massive Respect to the Uber Driver and you guys too coz I am sure the money you guys will pay this guy will make a difference.”