Nothing says summer than a rooftop concert at Grand Daddy Hotel. Picture: Supplied.

South Africa has so much to offer locals and visitors alike we are spoiled for choice and Airbnb is now offering unique tours around the various cities. Enjoy the music

A rooftop concert in Cape Town:

As the weather heats up, what better way to celebrate summer than an intimate concert on the rooftop of the Grand Daddy Hotel? Hosted by management, this new immersive music experience offers guests a number of unexpected surprises throughout the night. All guests will be expected to be on full alert from the moment they arrive because at any moment … who knows what could happen? The first night takes place on 15 November.

Cost: R150/person

An intimate music event in Johannesburg:

This weekly music session by Experience hosts on Airbnb, Ashley and Sifiso, allows guests to experience truly authentic Afro soul local music served with a side of delicious local food. Expect to be wowed - reviews of this experience are all highly positive - and the intimate venue is a setting to remember. When it comes to the food, dishes include local favourites such as mogodu [tripe], peanut and coconut chicken with roti and slow cooked beef with pap. This music and food combination is definitely a must-do!

Cost: R400/person

Food and drink

Learn to make Indian cuisine at this experience. Picture: Supplied.

A Durban Dehli experience:

The hosts of this experience are qualified chefs and love showing guests what Durban food is all about. On arrival, guests receive a cup of Indian chai and gulab jamun before diving into the process of folding samosas, learning how to make paneer and, of course, rounding it all off an Indian dessert. It’s an experience that will leave guests with a deeper appreciation of Indian cuisine.

Cost: R395/person

Wine tasting in Cape Town:

As one of the oldest wine regions in the country, Constantia has cellars of delicious wine on offer. The host of this experience, Kabelo, takes visitors to a number of different wine farms in the region so that guests can sample the amazing wine varietals in the area. Guests can expect to test about 5 different wines at each estate, so show up thirsty!

Cost: R650/person

Braai in Johannesburg with a TV presenter:

A braai is a such a big part of South Africa’s food culture. It can be used for any occasion or celebration - a birthday, a wedding, a graduation or just a random Thursday night. This braai experience, available through Airbnb, takes braaiing to a whole new level with a seven-course braai tasting menu that consists of roosterkoek, boerewors, ribeye steak, braaibroodjie avos cooked over the fire, Karoo lamb chops and dessert on the coals. And the best part? It’s all in the company of your host Mynie, who is a TV presenter of an outdoor cooking and travel show.

Cost: R950/person

Cycle through Khayelitsha. Picture: Supplied.

Cycle through Cape Town’s largest township:

Khayelitsha is a vibrant community and home to locals eager to show visitors what this area is all about. On this Experience on Airbnb, guests will be able to cycle through the community and learn about the history, heritage and current state of the area. You will also meet the Spinach King, a local entrepreneur who sells spinach products, as well as other residents of the area. If all the cycling works up an appetite, don’t fret as a taste of the local cuisine is included in this tour.

Cost: R480/person



Explore downtown Johannesburg:

For a chance to see the downtown neighbourhoods of Johannesburg through a new lens, this Social Impact experience is for you. Joining a local host from social enterprise, Dlala Nje, guests will go behind the scenes and discover a new side of Hillbrow and Yeoville, from the magnitude of Hillbrow tower to the stupendous views of the infamous Ponte Tower. This is all rounded off with time at the local shebeen for some drinks and a traditional meal.

Cost: R400/person

Dive into Durban with a city walking tour:

Discover the hidden gems of Durban with locals from Curiosity Durban. This experience explores the various spaces and places of Durban while talking about the cultural diversity of the area. From markets to malls, guests of this experience will see a different side of Durban throughout the tour and, as a result, have a deeper appreciation of the area. Lunch is also provided on the experience.

Cost: R420/person