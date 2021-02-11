Unusual romantic destinations in SA that will make you swoon

New Airbnb data shows that travelling to visit loved ones is the number one trip type people are missing. If you having FOMO, here are five dreamy destinations in South Africa to add to your bucket list: Driftwood Treehouse by the Sea, East London Picture: supplied. Offering “next level” romance, this treehouse was built by sculptor and cabinet maker George Kockott, and overlooks the Kwelera Nature Reserve, just a short walk from the sea. Its striking design includes a cast iron bath tucked under the eaves, outdoor shower and a deck for relaxing and spotting monkeys. Castle in Clarens, Free State

Picture: supplied.

For pure fairytale romance, look no further. Nestled in the heart of the Maluti Mountains, Clarens Castle misses no detail, with grand turrets, winding staircase and painted frescoes. Ideal for families to share the magic.

Paddadam at Waterval Farmstay, Graaff-Reinet

Picture: supplied.

Built on the foundation of an old dam in the Karoo, this rustic stone cottage for two boasts spectacular views and unrivalled tranquillity. Ideal for nature lovers with a taste for adventure – the cottage has no electricity or cellphone reception but offers roaring fires, tea lights and spectacular stargazing.

The Sunset Dome, Tulbagh, Western Cape

Picture: supplied.

Situated up against the Witzenburg mountain range, about 10km from the historic town of Tulbagh, The Sunset Dome doesn't disappoint. Host Jenny created this unique rental, which is situated on a 270-hectare farm among water and trees. The self-catering accommodation offers electricity, a fridge, a gas stove and other essentials to make your trip comfortable. The shower facilities overlook the dam and the best place to see the sunset. Nature lovers will enjoy swimming, fishing, mountain biking, hiking or some chill time in the outdoor bathtub.

Funky cabin, Stellenbosch

Picture: supplied.

Set in the Stellenbosch wine region, this funky cabin is the perfect size for two, offering stylish interiors as well as an abundant organic herb and vegetable garden, with a braai, and covered terrace for enjoying the outdoors.