Unwind and recharge: The ultimate guide to sleepcations in South Africa

Sleep is an integral component in maintaining mental health. According to the American National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, if you're sleep deficient, you may have trouble making decisions, solving problems, controlling your emotions and behaviour, and coping with change. The institute also revealed that sleep deficiency has also been linked to depression, suicide, and risk-taking behaviour.

Getting enough quality sleep at the right times can help protect your mental health, physical health, quality of life and safety. According to the Hilton Trends Report 2024, the number one reason people want to travel is to rest and recharge. With sleep being important to these travellers, nearly 20% revealed that they pack their own pillows to get a good night’s rest.

As we commemorate World Mental Health Awareness Month, combining the benefits of travel and sleep becomes pivotal in combating mental illness. Embarking on a sleepcation and choosing a destination where you can unwind is important for your health. Here are some of the best local hotels where you can prioritise your mental health and enjoy a sleepcation.

Tala Collection Game Reserve A suite at Tala Collection in Umbumbulu. Picture: Website/Tripadvisor For those looking for an escape from city life, The Tala Collection is a private Game Reserve conveniently located between Durban and Pietermaritzburg. The reserve in the small village of Umbumbulu is a sanctuary where you will be greeted by warthogs as you arrive at the reception area or have zebras and giraffes visit you in the early morning when you wake up.

The reserve offers a memorable stay for all types of travellers and accommodation is a down-to-earth, secluded luxury. The lodge boasts a splendid mix of rooms across a collection of lodges and houses, with the option of self-catering in a Fisherman’s Cottage near the dam. There is also an option to dine at La Tala Restaurant and a fixed daily schedule of game drives in the morning and afternoon, with coffee and sundowner stops to complete the experience.

A stay at Tala starts from R1 770 a night for 2. Nkomazi Kruger Lodge & Spa A suite at Kruger Lodge & Spa. Picture: Website/Tripadvisor Nkomazi Kruger Lodge & Spa in Mpumalanga is an enchanting luxury lodge, nestled in a tranquil country ambience, where guests experience true hospitality in 4-star luxury.

The lodge is ideal for travellers looking for rejuvenation of the body and soul at the lodge’s exclusive spa. It is suitable for both families and business travellers alike with double suites and 2 and 3-bedroom family chalets. Nkomazi Kruger is only a 15-kilometre drive from the home of the famous Big 5, the Kruger National Park and perfect for those looking to relax in nature.

Located between bushveld and sugar cane surroundings and set in beautifully landscaped gardens with waterside views, Nkomazi Kruger Lodge invites travellers to experience a luxurious and comfortable stay. There are fully equipped kitchens for self-catering while you can also enjoy lunch and dinner at the lodge’s Sugar Train Restaurant. A stay starts from R1 944 a night for 2. De Molen Guesthouse

A suite at De Molen Guesthouse. Picture: Website/Tripadvisor If you’re looking for an escape close to the mountains and the sea, this is the ideal place to stay for a good night’s rest. De Molen Guesthouse offers views of False Bay and the Helderberg Mountains and is situated on a country estate in Somerset West in Cape Town. The beach is 10 minutes away by car and the accommodation combines modern elements with old-world charm.

The rooms offer views of the mountains, the garden or the sea and are equipped with tea-and-coffee-making facilities and a satellite TV. Breakfast is served in the breakfast room or outside on the terrace. De Molen Guest House also has a barbecue area and drinks and refreshments are available at the honesty bar. Guests can relax on sun loungers by the pool. Swimming pool towels are provided in each room. The guest lounge features a fireplace and a small selection of books can be found in the library.

Activities in the area include wine tasting, hiking and golf. Vergelegen Wine Estate is about 6 km away and The Strand Golf Club is a 10-minute drive from De Molen Guest House. A stay at De Molen Guesthouse starts from R1 188 a night for 2. The Rasmus

A suite at The Rasmus. Picture: Website/Tridadvisor If you’re looking for a quiet escape from Johannesburg, consider some time out at The Rasmus in Pretoria. The hotel is 5.9 km from Pretoria Country Club and it offers accommodation with a garden, a terrace and a restaurant. This 5-star hotel also offers room service and a concierge service, making it the perfect hideout for a sleepcation. The Rasmus provides certain units with lake views, and each room includes a patio.

You can enjoy a full English/Irish breakfast every morning at The Rasmus. The Rietvlei Nature Reserve is 10km from the hotel, while Irene Country Club is 10 km away providing the perfect activities for relaxation. A stay at The Rasmus starts from R1 461 a night for 2.

San Lameer Resort Hotel & Spa A suite at San Lameer Resort Hotel & Spa. Picture: Website/Tripadvisor San Lameer Resort Hotel & Spa is situated on the iconic San Lameer Estate near Southbroom on the KwaZulu Natal South Coast. The hotel itself is situated on the banks of the tidal Umhlangamkulu Lagoon and guests have direct access to pristine Blue Flag Indian Ocean beaches.

The intimate hotel offers 40 rooms and suites elegantly decorated in contemporary Indonesian style. In this exclusive and secure beach and golf coastal reserve, guests are surrounded by beauty, luxury and tranquillity. The centrepiece of San Lameer’s magnificent domain is the 18-hole championship golf course which has recently hosted the SA Women’s Open.