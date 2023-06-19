Unwind in style at The Capital Hotel Cape Town

I recently had the pleasure of staying at The Capital Hotel in Cape Town, located in close proximity to some of the city's most popular attractions, this hotel truly offers the best of both worlds for business and leisure travellers. From the moment I stepped into the hotel, I was greeted by a warm welcome and a sense of grandeur. The design and decor were stunning, exuding luxury and sophistication at every turn.

The attention to detail was impeccable, and it truly felt like I was stepping into a celebrity's world. The hotel boasts 165 elegantly decorated rooms, each thoughtfully designed to provide utmost comfort and relaxation. I stayed in one of their spacious suites and it felt like a home away from home, except 10 times better. The room was beautifully furnished with modern amenities, ensuring that my stay was as comfortable as possible. The bed was incredibly cosy and the breathtaking views of the city from my window was the cherry on the cake

What truly set this hotel apart was the impeccable service provided by the staff. They were attentive, friendly, and went above and beyond to cater to my every need. The Capital 15 on Orange luxury apartments. Picture: INSTAGRAM One of the perks of this luxurious The 15 on Orange hotel in Cape Town is the range of facilities available to guests. During my stay at this exquisite hotel, I was truly impressed by the exceptional amenities provided. The on-site restaurant, with its elegant ambiance and attentive staff, served some of the most delicious cuisine I have ever tasted.

From delectable local delicacies to international dishes, every meal was a culinary masterpiece that satisfied my taste buds and left me craving for more. The menu catered for a variety of dietary preferences, ensuring that every guest could find something to suit their palate. Restaurant on site. Picture: INSTAGRAM After a long day of exploring the vibrant city, the bar and lounge area of the hotel provided the perfect setting to unwind and relax.

The plush furnishings and soothing ambiance created an inviting atmosphere where I could enjoy a refreshing cocktail or indulge in a glass of fine wine - the choice is yours. The attentive bartenders were knowledgeable and passionate about mixology, crafting delightful drinks that perfectly complemented the laid-back atmosphere. Lounge and Bar area where guest can enjoy their preferred drink. Picture: INSTAGRAM During the scorching summer days, the hotel's swimming pool provides a refreshing oasis.

The crystal-clear water beckoned me to take a dip and cool off from the heat. Surrounded by comfortable loungers and lush greenery, the pool area offered a serene escape, come rain or sunshine. The pool area is also used for events. Picture: INSTAGRAM The hotel’s location in the heart of Cape Town means that guests are never far from the city's top attractions. Table Mountain is just a short drive away as is the popular V&A Waterfront and Long Street, which is known for its vibrant nightlife. On occasions when I preferred to retreat to the comfort of my own room, I took advantage of the convenient room service offered by the hotel.

The prompt and efficient service ensured that every request was met with a smile, allowing me to enjoy a delicious meal or snack in the privacy of my well-appointed room. However, if you prefer timeout in the gym rather than lazing in your room, the hotel's fully equipped gym was a welcome amenity. There are a variety of cardio and strength training equipment available, allowing one to engage in a satisfying workout session.

Lounge area, with the view of Table Mountain from the window. Picture: Bernelee Vollmer The executive suites offered breathtaking mountain views that left me in awe every morning as I gazed out of the expansive windows. The sight of majestic peaks against the backdrop of a vibrant cityscape painted a picture of serenity and grandeur. The attention to detail in the suite's design, from the plush furnishings to the elegant decor, created an atmosphere of pure luxury that enveloped me throughout my stay.

For those looking for an extra touch of indulgence, the hotel's signature pods are an absolute delight. These exclusive accommodations boasted the finest selection of beverages, including Moet and Chandon champagne, Glen Morangie whiskey, Hennesy cognac and Hendricks gin. Additionally, The Capital Hotel Cape Town offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, catering to guests who desired a longer stay. These spacious and well-appointed apartments provided all the comforts of home, making them an ideal choice for extended visits. The meticulously designed interiors, combined with modern amenities, ensure that every stay is both convenient and memorable.

Beyond the exquisite accommodations, the hotel's prime location in the heart of Cape Town added to its allure. I found myself immersed in the vibrant energy of one of South Africa's most lively cities with a multitude of attractions and experiences right at my doorstep. From the bustling markets and trendy boutiques to the captivating historical sites and vibrant nightlife, there was never a dull moment during my stay.