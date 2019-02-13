If you are planning a special weekend away with your partner these five romantic getaways in South Africa will earn you major brownie points - and they have great deals on offer too. Falaza Game Park and Spa

Spend a weekend getaway at Falaza Lodge with a 2 night Valentine's package. Package rates from R 6,800.00 for 2 people sharing. The package includes accommodation for two nights in a Luxury tent including dinner, bed and breakfast daily, one private dinner under the stars with a special bottle of sparkling wine, a massage followed by an enriching healing earth bath, a romantic sundowner Falaza game drive and a romantic turn-down after dinner.

Rate excludes transport and items of a personal nature. Package is valid 1-28 February 2019. Subject to availability.

For bookings click here.

Zwahili Private Game Lodge & Spa

Book your Romantic Bushveld Breakaway to Zwahili Private Game Lodge & Spa for travel before 28 February 2019 from only R 2,100.00 per person sharing per night in a Main Lodge Room. Rate includes welcome drink & fruit on arrival, early morning tea/coffee, full breakfast, late afternoon tea, Table D'hôte dinner & 2 game drives per day.

Rate excludes gratuities, laundry & valet services, mini-bar, alcoholic& non-alcoholic beverages, spa treatments, other activities, gift shop purchases and transfers.

Subject to availability. Valid until 28 February 2019.

For bookings click here

Steenberg Hotel & Spa

Savour the full Steenberg experience for the ultimate spoil of a luxurious night’s stay complete with a welcoming glass of Steenberg Méthode Cap Classique on arrival, breakfast, a complimentary wine tasting and vineyard walk, and a Pinotage couple’s massage. For dinner, guests will be treated to a three-course meal of their choice off Chef Kerry Kilpin’s delicious new summer à la carte menu at Catharina’s Restaurant.

Available exclusively in February, this Steenberg experience comes at R 4,050.00 per person sharing.

Rate excludes items of a personal nature. Subject to availability.

Valid for a 1-night stay only. Valid during February 2019 only.

For bookings click here





The Oyster Box

Why not add a touch of romance to your stay at The Oyster Box, indulgence and luxury at your fingertips! Breathtaking views, five-star facilities, a romantic five course dining experience and a spa treatment with your partner in the Durban Hammam. This package allows you to spoil someone special with a world-class getaway.

From the time you arrive, to the time you leave you will feel completely pampered at one of the world’s leading hotels. The package includes 2 nights accommodation in a Luxury Sea Facing Room, a 5 course romantic dinner in the Gazebo (weather permitting), Durban Hammam Ceremony for 2 and 1 Oyster Box Hotel Kikoy each.

Package rates are from R 7,979.00 per person sharing. Rate excludes items of a personal nature. Subject to availability.

Valid until 19 December 2019. All packages are subject to availability on the room type quoted. Inclusions may not be exchanged or refunded if not used. May not be used in conjunction with ‘stay, pay’ offers and promotions. A 50% deposit is required at the time of booking to secure your reservation. Final payment is required no later than 14 days prior to arrival. Bookings cancelled within 7 days will be charged 100% cancellation fees.

For bookings click here



The Outpost Lodge Kruger National Park

VALENTINE'S SPECIAL: The Ultimate Luxury Safari Experience at the Outpost Lodge. Take advantage of ther special rates for February 2019 and experience the far north of the Kruger National Park.

BUSH SPACES: R 2,800.00 per person per night sharing + a complimentary massage and bottle of bubbles. RIVER SPACES: R 3,200.00 per person per night sharing + a complimentary massage and bottle of bubbles.

Offer applies to travel before 28 February 2019. Includes all meals, game drives and accommodation.

Rate excludes conservation levies and items of a personal nature. Subject to availability.

For bookings click here







