Veah Netherton's Mzansi romance sparks TikTok reactions on ‘90 Day Fiancé’ spin-off series

Imagine travelling more than 13 000 kilometres across the Atlantic to meet a potential lover and lifetime partner. A new season of TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” is out, documenting a buddying romance between American hopeful Veah Netherton, 27, and Bangladeshi-born South Africa resident, Sunny Mahdi, 26.

In season 7 of the popular TV series highlighting the journey of finding love across borders, Netherton travels all way from Orlando, Florida, to meet Madhi in KwaZulu-Natal. The pair met on a dating app and after talking for a year, the couple decided to pursue their connection and meet in real life. The meeting was documented on the show with both Madhi and Netherton excited, however, the excitement was short-lived due to the secret weighing heavily on Netherton.

Netherton landed at King Shaka International Airport accompanied by her ex-boyfriend turned friend, Rory. And TikTokkers have been all up in this saga, sharing the reels on the video platform. In a nutshell, Netherton kept this information from her new partner knowing very well that it could derail her romance with Madhi. #veahandsunny90dayfiance #veahandsunny #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancebeforethe90days ♬ original sound - Cat-ty @catty_rando Yikes #90dayfiance In video snipps of episode 8 of the reality TV show, after having spent a romantic day out at uShaka Marine World with Netherton, Madhi finds out Netherton’s secret resulting in a not so happy ending for the couple.

Currently, the status quo of the relationship is unknown. Reacting to the action unfolding in Durban, this is what TikTok users had to say: @101._b said: “When did 90 day fiancé come to South Africa 😂🙈 the edition I didn’t know we needed 😂.”