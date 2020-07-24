Want to recover from coronavirus at a quarantine hotel? Check first if your medical aid covers it

When Johannesburg resident Bridgette Kubeka found out she tested positive for Covid-19 on July 18, she had the option of staying at a self-isolation hotel for 14 days or self-isolate at home under the watchful eye of her loved ones. While she chose the latter, the 30-year-old was grateful to have the option of a hotel stay while she recovered. “The benefit is useful for those who live with elderly people or live alone. It provides peace of mind and the necessary medical assistance while you are recovering,” she said. Her medical aid Bankmed offers members the Isolation Hotel Benefit. The benefit includes a hotel room equipped for isolation, three meals a day, a daily virtual medical check-up by a healthcare professional as well as emergency medical transport to the nearest hospital if hospitalisation is required. There are 5 hotels that patients can check into, including The Capital Empire in Sandton, The Hyde Hotel in Cape Town, Bishops Inn in Port Elizabeth, Fortis Hotel Manor in Pretoria and Anew Hotel Hilton in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal.

Approved sub-acute facilities for Covid-19 isolation is also available. Bankmed reveals on its website that the two options available for members. These include self-isolation at the designated hotel while they wait for their Covid-19 test results or self-isolation at the hotel once they have been tested positive for the virus.

A Bankmed agent revealed that the member will need to provide their test results. The member will receive a letter with an authorisation number that they will provide to the hotel. The member will be required to pay a daily fee of R400 and the scheme will take care of the rest.

Discovery Health Medical Scheme is also offering its members the option of staying at a quarantine hotel while they recover from Covid-19.

The company revealed on its website that the partnership provides members who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 or awaiting their tests results with a reduced rate to self-isolate at one of their partnered hotels.

CEO of Discovery Health Dr Ryan Noach said on the company's website: "Medical Scheme members with Covid-19 have extended medical cover in this time and we also opened online doctor consultations to more South Africans.

“We believe the creation of these spaces for isolation is a positive step in providing South Africans with access to appropriate care and will be important in reducing the spread of Covid-19 in our communities.

“By supporting this initiative, we also hope to relieve some of the pressure on our healthcare system and to assist people to access the right environment and supportive medical care for isolation.”

When IOL Travel contacted Bonitas and Momentum Medical Aid, its agents revealed that they do not have any benefit that provides hotel accommodation for members awaiting their Covid-19 results or those recovering from the virus.

Both said that they offer Covid-19 related cover that was dependent on medical aid authorisation.