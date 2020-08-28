Want to social distance? Why not take a private charter on a luxury train anywhere in SA

The Blue Train announced it will resume services for private charters from September 2020 and leisure travel with a full schedule consisting of select local destinations from November 1, 2020.

Private charters are group bookings for business and leisure travel that allows for ample social distancing.

The available routes for private charters are unlimited, and The Blue Train can travel to any destination in the country that falls within the working railway network.

Ready experiences include a lunch or dinner charter using the Pretoria Circle route, an Overnight “Trip to Nowhere” based in Pretoria or a return two-night trip from Pretoria to Sun City. There's also the option of return two-night trip from Pretoria to Durban, Pretoria to Kruger National Park and Pretoria to Magaliesberg.

Executive Manager at The Blue Train Vincent Monyake said they are ensuring that all guests have a luxury train experience while still feeling safe amid Covid-19 pandemic.