Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane talks about her favourite SA places and how Africa can maximise their tourism. Picture: Supplied. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

The new Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane is just like the rest of us when it comes to travel. Clinton Moodley asks her a few questions: What does travel mean to you? Travel is about discovering new things and experiences.

How did you prepare for a travel trip? As a family-oriented person, I am constantly on the lookout for family-friendly destinations. I use various online booking platforms and make sure that the destination offers some form of entertainment while I relax with a good book.

Who is your ideal travel companion? My husband and children.

The three items you always take on a trip? A book, my cellphone and my Converse sneakers.

Food and travel go hand in hand. What is the best meal you've eaten during your travels and where did you eat it? Umlegqwa at Marcos African Place in Cape Town.

What is the best hotel you stayed at and why? Garona Boutique Hotel in the North West province. The hotel is owned by a young black man and has become my favourite place in the heart of Mahikeng. I love the good service, the ambience, value for money, convenience and the home away from home feeling it evokes.

What is your favourite place in South Africa? Mangwanani Riverside Spa. It is a serene environment perfect for a retreat and a place where one can be one with nature.

What do you think is Africa's greatest asset when it comes to travel? Nature, the landscape, the wildlife and the people.

How do you think Africa can best maximise its travel assets in the global context? Africa needs to implement integration through the creation of products and services across borders and market them effectively. This will aid in integrating tourism across various countries in the continent in a manner that puts the experience of the tourist first. This approach will ensure the deepening of economic ties among African countries.

Speaking of Africa, what is your favourite African country, and what do you love most about it? Zambia. It is home away from home. I love tucking into goat meat and Sandza (pap) and enjoy the views of Victoria Falls from the chopper.Watch: Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane shares her top 5 hidden gems in the country:

