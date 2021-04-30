WATCH: Ag shame, Schalk Bezuidenhout calls out ’discrimination’ on dog-friendly flights

Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout had some words for South Africa’s newest airline Lift after reading the T&Cs of its dog-friendly flight.

Bezuidenhout said a friend of his sent him a link on WhatsApp about Lift’s dog-friendly flights, which got him excited as this meant that he could take his dog, Otis, with him when he travels.

However, his excitement soon led to disappointment when he read the T&Cs.

"I was very excited when I saw this article, and then they started listing the terms and conditions.

“It will only be certain flights, only two dogs allowed per flight.

“People who do not like dogs or are allergic to dogs, they will seat you far away from the dog,” he said in a video on Instagram.

“The last one, it was the f**** nail in the coffin. Broke my heart into a million pieces.

“They said, unfortunately, only small dogs allowed.

“Your dog has to fit into a little basket," he explained.

Warning video contains strong language

With Otis being a medium-size dog, Bezuidenhout said he was disqualified from the small dog category.

“So, I ask you, Lift, stop the discrimination against medium breed dogs.

“Those of you who know my dog Otis knows he is automatically disqualified from the small dog category.

“He is technically a medium breed.

“Stop the discrimination Lift.

“There is enough discrimination in the world.

“Why are you adding to it?" he vented in the video.

Bezuidenhout refused to check his dog with his luggage.

“I want my dog with me on the plane,” he said.

He said he could get Otis to fit in the basket, even if it was a tight squeeze.

Lift commented on his Instagram video.

The airline said: “Schalkie. We’d love nothing more than to have you and Otis onboard.

“In fact, we’d love to have cats and cobras too.

“(We’re animal people), the red tape we've had to roundhouse kick just to get small doggos onboard made this offering a small step for LIFT, and a big step for doggo kind.

“We’re so sorry we haven’t been able to make magic happen just yet.

“But watch this space… we're always working behind the scenes.

“In the meantime, see you onboard?” (sic).

Dog-friendly flights

Lift launched a dog-friendly flight offering last month.

Passengers could travel with their small dogs on board in a pet-friendly carrier bag placed under the seat in front of them.

To qualify, the small dogs needed to be at least 10 weeks old and fit into a dog carrier bag no bigger than 28cm x 20cm x 45cm to ensure they fit under the seat.

The cost of the dog-friendly booking (blocked-off seat) will be equal to the fare paid by the accompanying adult, LIFT said in a statement.

Bookings will need to be made at least 72 hours before departure.

Travellers will need to show all the relevant travel documents for their furry companions, including veterinary health statements and up-to-date vaccination certificates.