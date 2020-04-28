WATCH: Donovan Goliath recreates the ultimate road trip from home

Remember road trips? A time when you get to explore a range of places before you eventually reach your destination, enjoy padkos and feel the wind in your hair when you drive? As South Africa is in lockdown and everyone is at home, local comedian Donovan Goliath and his girlfriend Davina Gordon decided to recreate a road trip from the comfort of their home. The duo shared their "trip" on Instagram. Goliath posted on his Instagram page: “We’re all playing our part by staying home, but that doesn’t mean road trips are a thing of the past. Post your own #vwstaycation story and let’s all #stayhomestaysafe.” (sic)The hilarious clip shows Goliath enjoying the view of his drive, which turns out to be a clip playing on the TV.

He also makes a mandatory pitstop to answer nature’s call. Gordon, on the other hand, enjoys the wind in her hair and a nap during the road trip. The pair tuck into some padkos, which includes some chips and cooldrinks.

The couple also disagreed on where to travel. They are uncertain whether they need to travel to the kitchen, dining room or study. The video garnered over 5000 views on Instagram, and users loved it.

User the_goldenrose commented: “Looooool. You guys are hilarious.” (sic).

User justbecause_81 commented: “Hahaha flip that killed me. The map & the pee stop. Brilliant.”

User ronaldosilvestre commented: “This is amazing Don! Loved every second of it!” (sic). Goliath encouraged others to share creative ways they can travel without leaving home.

