WATCH: Kanye West says he’s moving to South Africa to start a new life

Kanye West is moving to South Africa to start a new life with his new wife. LOL. Well, that’s according to a video making the rounds on social media platform, TikTok.
The rapper turned fashion designer is rumoured to have married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony after taking a social media hiatus.
The video was posted by what seems to a be a parody account, @celebs_za, with the bio “Make anyone say anything”.
@celebs_za Cheers to the new beginnings 🍻![CDATA[]]>🥰![CDATA[]]>🤑 #kanyewest #newlife #newwife #2023 #newbeginnings #southafrica #marriage #newapp #gleesent #ai #news ♬ original sound - Celebs_za
Captioned “Cheers to the new beginnings”, the video is slowly gaining traction and received over 24K likes and close to 700K views.
Of course the video is not true, however, the editing and lip syncing would have an unsuspecting user believing that Yeezy is indeed moving to SA.
“I’m moving to South Africa to start a new life with my new wife,” said Yeezy.
Social media users were quick to catch the video and it has spread from TikTok to Twitter, with South Africa users on both platforms sharing their views on the matter.
Not Kanye saying he's moving to South Africa 😭✋🏾does he know that we don't have electricity? 🤣— ICY GIRL ❄️ (@aurababy18) February 2, 2023
One Twitter user, ICY GIRL, said: “Not Kanye saying he’s moving to South Africa 😭✋Does he know we don’t have electricity? 🤣”
To which another user responded: “I think this is the best decision he’s ever made. He can live off the grid.”
On TikTok, Wendy Jo Williams said: “Congratulations!!!!! South Africa is absolutely beautiful! I spent 33 days there. I left half my heart in South Africa 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗.”
And Nomshado Motha said: “He will finally get spiritual guidance he needs.”