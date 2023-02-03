WATCH: Kanye West says he’s moving to South Africa to start a new life

Kanye West is moving to South Africa to start a new life with his new wife. LOL. Well, that’s according to a video making the rounds on social media platform, TikTok. The rapper turned fashion designer is rumoured to have married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony after taking a social media hiatus.

“I’m moving to South Africa to start a new life with my new wife,” said Yeezy. Social media users were quick to catch the video and it has spread from TikTok to Twitter, with South Africa users on both platforms sharing their views on the matter. Not Kanye saying he's moving to South Africa 😭✋🏾does he know that we don't have electricity? 🤣 — ICY GIRL ❄️ (@aurababy18) February 2, 2023 One Twitter user, ICY GIRL, said: “Not Kanye saying he’s moving to South Africa 😭✋Does he know we don’t have electricity? 🤣”

To which another user responded: “I think this is the best decision he’s ever made. He can live off the grid.” On TikTok, Wendy Jo Williams said: “Congratulations!!!!! South Africa is absolutely beautiful! I spent 33 days there. I left half my heart in South Africa 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗.” And Nomshado Motha said: “He will finally get spiritual guidance he needs.”