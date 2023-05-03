WATCH: Mzansi can't stop laughing at TikToker's comical observation about the country's weather

This video is absolutely hilarious! So, there's a TikTok user named @official_nilla who's on vacation in South Africa, and she's not quite prepared for the weather. You know how it is here, right? We've got every season in just one city! So, when people started giving her a hard time about it, she responded with the funniest comeback ever!

The video was reposted on a Twitter account @Shoun_B and the caption reads: ‘’This lady on TikTok is on holiday in South Africa and she was complaining that no one told her it’s winter because she only brought one jacket. Someone replied “Hope you brought electricity too” Who needs a jacket when you can bring a lamp or a candle to keep the darkness at bay? That's what real survival is all about, my friends. This American tourist knows how to crack a joke about load shedding, AKA the big L. That's right, instead of crying in the dark, she’s laughing in the dark. Screaming 😭 pic.twitter.com/0kZc0ahxQ6 — Asisipho Burwana (@Shoun_B) April 23, 2023 In a subsequent video, the individual in question responds to the criticism received in relation to her ‘’complaints’’ concerning load shedding and the climatic conditions that are ‘’up and down’’. Mzansi wasn't having any of it! Her response was pure comedy gold.

Oh she had time for y’all 😭🤚🏽 https://t.co/xwIMUqAD9D pic.twitter.com/7nGi7XoNrv — Asisipho Burwana (@Shoun_B) April 25, 2023 In a follow up video she responds to the hate received for ‘complaining’ about load shedding and the confusing weather. After her girlfriend from South Africa confirmed that she was trending on TikTok, but at first didn’t want to tell her because mzanzi was not having it, and surely protected the country; her response is hilarious. ‘’It’s not my fault the weather changes 10 times in a day, aint no google or weather app in the world that could’ve predicted what yall got going on over here,’’ says the TikToker who’s on vacation in South Africa. ‘’Ive experienced 10 seasons since I’ve been in South Africa, it’s hot then it’s cold, it’s yes than it’s no, it’s in and it’s out, it’s up than it’s down,’’ she hilariously added.

