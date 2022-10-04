WATCH: Mzansi laughs off viral TikTok video on flight manners - we’ve ‘been trained by Home Affairs’

An American TikToker has gone viral for sharing her thoughts on South African travellers. The user, Holly Clark, who goes by the username @hollyclarkedu, uploaded a video on the social media app complimenting South African travellers for their manners.

In her video, Clark shares her experience of being on a FlySafair flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg and ends up praising South African travellers for their polite behaviour and following instructions while disembarking the flight. The American traveller expressed disbelief at how patient, efficient and controlled the disembark was compared her home country.

#airlines #passangers #kindness ♬ original sound - hollyclarkedu @hollyclarkedu not #passangershaming “If you’re American, you’re not going to believe this flight. I’m on a flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg and we landed like four minutes ago. No one has jumped out their seat, grabbed their bag set in the aisle, pushing each other basically,” said Clark. She proceeds to explain the disembarking process to her fellow Americans and highlights that South African carriers only allow people to get off the flight two rows at a time.

“And that flight attendant, she’s basically the blocker making sure that no one gets up and does it. And there’s nobody who is impatiently waiting. There’s no one who doesn’t follow the rules. There’s no karens involved,” said Clark. Clark adds that everyone was “kind, and goes by the rules and just sits and waits patiently”. She comments: “I’m not even sure we could do that.” Her post has received over 96K likes and over 3 000 comments.

