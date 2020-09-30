WATCH: SA is travel ready and we have the dance moves to prove it

To showcase the resilience of one of the hardest-hit sectors in South Africa, the tourism industry recently answered President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to perform the #JerusalemaChallenge.

From the ocean to the bush, lodges and hotels rallied together and represented the beauty of the South Africa we all know and love.

People from different cultures and backgrounds came together to show, not only their fellow South Africans, but the international community that South Africa has it all: majestic beaches, wildlife in abundance and that touch of magic you will only ever experience when you visit South Africa.

With international borders reopening October 1, 2020, the challenge demonstrated that #SouthAfricaIsTravelReady.

The #JerusalemaChallenge has captured the hearts of many, including soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo and US actor Leslie Jordan.