WATCH: Siphokazi Jonas’s love letter to South Africa will give you all the feels

Renowned spoken word performer Siphokazi Jonas's love letter to South Africa is a powerful showcase of the diverse offerings in the country. Jonas’s 'A Place of Many Names' takes people on a journey across South Africa, from God's Window in Mpumalanga to the striking Cape Town beaches. The masterpiece, which will give you a sense of pride when you watch it, was shot over three days in different parts of South Africa. In the poem, Jonas boldly declares: "South Africa is the place of many names. We peek through the majestic God's Window to read stories preserved for us in rocks and sand dunes. "We grind secrets and healing out of plants which are native to this place."

Jonas describes the caves as "breathtaking gallery walls exhibiting our history."

During the almost three minute video, Jonas not only shares the offerings one would enjoy in South Africa, it also evokes a sense of pride for South Africans watching it.

"We are not done creating history. In the scraps that remain we quilt ourselves into exquisite print -in gedigte en liedjies, poems and songs, that we write, the fashion that reimagines village tradition, the township lives framed in high resolution, skyscrapers like vibrant graffiti against a wall.

"Many of us know this place by one name, home. But we are always ready to make new family, to add new names in the fabric of our story like yours," she said.

The video launched as part of Google Arts & Culture and South African Tourism's new South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise online exhibition.

The initiative, which boasts a collection of 500 images and videos, 55 Street Views and 20 digital stories, is set to entice domestic and international travellers to plan their SA getaway.

The unveiling of South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise is the first phase of the initiative, with tourism SMMEs encouraged to showcase their offerings by emailing [email protected]

From off the beaten track escapes, unmissable views to the Big 5, there's something to entice everyone.

The new platform makes creating your South African itinerary so much easier, offering in-depth information on all attractions.

SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona said that the partnership will play a crucial part in the tourism sector’s recovery, which took strain due to Covid-19.

Google Arts & Culture Head of Global Operations Luisella Meza called the project the "beginning of a journey". She foresaw that the new initiative will "grow in future phases".