Paule Porter's new video of South Africa inspires wanderlust. Picture: Paule Porter.

When Paule Porter, a filmmaker visited South Africa a few months ago, the last thing he expected was to fall in love with the country. It had been Porter’s first time in Africa. Travelling across the world to film videos, Porter showcased the Western Cape in all its glory. From Table Mountain, Bo Kaap, Hermanus and Plettenberg Bay in under three minutes. Porter spent 2 weeks in the country.

Speaking to IOL Travel, Porter said: “We have travelled to many countries, but South Africa is our all time favourite. I've never seen a country so diverse in landscape with such lovely people.

“I've received a request to film a wedding in Franschhoek in 2020, so I will definitely be back to see what else the country has to offer,” he said.

One of the highlights of the trio was Tsitsikamma National Park. He said the response to his video was phenomenal.

“I had collected 1TB of footage during this trip, and it took weeks to select the highlights that I wanted to show in the final video.

“The video has garnered many likes, comments and shares since I uploaded it,” he said.

His tip for first-time travellers to South Africa: “I want to encourage everyone to be respectful of the country. Please don't disturb the wild nature and animals, and please keep every place clean. We should preserve this unique nature.”

Watch the video here: