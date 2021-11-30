WATCH: Tourists run for their lives during elephant attack

Game rangers try to give their guests a full safari experience, sometimes getting too close to animals. Things didn't go quite as planned for a safari group after an elephant attacked the vehicle.

In the video posted by EdwardTheGuide, tourists flee a safari vehicle while the elephant causes destruction. The guide gestures for them to leave while a guide in another vehicle screams, "Get out, get out, get out." Some of the tourists in the video, clearly scared for their lives, drop their belongings when they escape. The elephant later fled.

In other news:It looks like uGatsheni was having none of it!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bETQdbz1Az — EdwardTheGuide (@EdwardthembaSa) November 29, 2021 Responding to the video, a social media user shared another video of what happened before the attack. The video shows the vehicle in front of a few elephants. The elephants sounded distressed. They looked like they felt threatened. The elephant who attacked the vehicle emerged from the thicket and stormed at the vehicle.

Apparently that’s how it started 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4otBoyfHCY — V Paps Khumalo (@vongani2) November 29, 2021 EdwardTheGuide also shared the damage caused by the elephant – one side of the vehicle bent and damaged. He tweeted: "The Aftermath of Gatsheni’s behavior!I doubt the insurance will pay up!" It doesn't seem like anyone was injured, however.

The Aftermath of Gatsheni’s behavior!I doubt the insurance will pay up!🤪 pic.twitter.com/QZbOJEWhoK — EdwardTheGuide (@EdwardthembaSa) November 29, 2021 IOL Travel reported a similar kind of incident at Paul Kruger gate at Kruger National Park this year. Some tourists decided to step out of their car to snap close-up shots of a group of elephants. A few also wanted to capture pictures of the Paul Kruger statue. Some stayed close to their cars while some ventured into the grass. Some tourists, who were gleefully capturing content, were almost attacked by the elephants as they ran in the veld.