WATCH: Viral South African bucket list video shows why SA is a top revenge travel destination

YouTube is fast becoming a platform that people use to share their travels to entice viewers to embark on trips themselves.

A viral video of US travellers ticking off bucket list activities in South Africa has gone viral – and if South Africa hasn't been on your bucket list, it should be after you watch the 30-minute video.

Dude Perfect, a YouTube channel with over 56 million subscribers, features five friends, Tyler Toney, Coby Cotton, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert and Cory Cotton. The channel posts comedy, sports and bucket list content.

Their latest video, which has garnered over 12m views on the platform, sees them tackle some of South Africa's magical attractions.

Their South African bucket list included bungee jumping, paragliding, photograph the Big 5 and see the penguins at Boulders Beach.

Jones saw a brochure when he arrived and decided to do paragliding off Lion's Head.

"Holy smoke, this is insane," he said after he jumped.

With a mixture of excitement, awe and fear, Jones enjoyed the 15-minute experience.

Meanwhile, Toney and Hilbert were at Pilanesberg National Park for an all-day safari in search of the Big 5.

On day 1, they spotted elephants, hippos, white rhinos, zebras, giraffes and lions.

On day 2, they spotted the cape buffalo and had an encounter with a leopard.

They ticked off their goal of capturing the Big 5.

Toney and Hilbert also helped save a rhino with non-profit organisation Rhino 911 that safely trims rhino horns to protect rhinos from being poached.

In Cape Town, Jones, Coby and Cory flew from Cape Town to George. They headed to Bloukrans Bridge, one of the world's highest bungee bridges.

Bloukrans Bungy uses pendulum bungee technology to ensure the smoothest, most comfortable bungee jump possible. Coby was secured in a full-body harness, combined with an ankle connection.

"You are literally flying. You are legit flying," he said after the jump.

"If you really think about it, it is either 5 seconds of fear or a lifetime of regret. I chose fear," he said.

The friends reunited in Cape Town on the fourth day of their trip. The next day, some of the friends climbed Lion's Head to see the sunrise, while some saw the penguins at Boulder Beach.

The friends also saw the colourful houses at Bo-Kaap, visited an elephant sanctuary, enjoyed an African dinner experience, and shark cage dived in Gansbaai.