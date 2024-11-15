WATCH: Why Errol Musk considers South Africa one of the best places to call home

South Africa is one of the best places to live in the world and is a land of opportunity, good food and good people. That’s according to Errol Musk, father of the South African-born billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk.

Errol sat down for an interview with Macgyver Mukwevho (MacG) on the popular “Podcast and Chill” series on YouTube. In the two-hour interview, the billionaire’s father opened up about growing up in apartheid South Africa, his business achievements, his son, Donald Trump, Cyril Ramaphosa and his sex life. In the beginning of the interview, MacG questioned Musk, a seasoned traveller, on why he chose to live in a town far away from Cape Town.

Errol praised the country, highlighting that it’s his home and has a lot on offer. “I’m from South Africa. To me South Africa is probably one of the better places to be in the world. Everything is here. You don’t miss anything here. Anything you want you can get it in South Africa,” he said. “I go away quite a lot but quite frankly, I don’t find a place where you get better food, better people, I just don’t find it so...” added Errol.