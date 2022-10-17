WATCH: Woman wakes up to baboon casually snacking in her room

A woman named Chichi Makhunga and her friend were on holiday in South Africa, and this one was one for the books. Whether she wanted guests or not, she had one chilling in front of their eyes as they woke up.

Makhunga told “The Dodo” that rather than being woken by an alarm, or the sun shining into their room, Makhunga and a friend were stirred awake by the sound of an unexpected guest in their room. There have been quite a few stories told by people where baboons stole their food; they clearly love a good snack. Makhunga added that the baboon didn’t mind helping himself to the snacks that were accessible. My friend woke up to a baboon in her room and she still politely asking it to go... I would have fainted 😭😭😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/fYl2xZUHyd — Gala Dali ❤️ (@Queen_Viv_) October 11, 2022 According to “The Dodo”, Makhunga and her friend didn’t “scare away” the baboon but remained calm and politely asked the baboon to leave.

“Please go,” Makhunga asked him. And surprisingly the baboon left. As stated in a Rooiels report: ‘’Stay calm, assess the situation – think and then act. If you get hysterical, or angry and start yelling and screaming, chances are you will give the baboons a fright, they will immediately defecate and react fearfully or protectively if their family are in close proximity.’’ So the women did the right thing to remain chilled, even if the baboon committed a “crime”. Many others could relate to the tweet, one “tweeter” saying that they had an experience in Durban. I once woke up to this in Durban, didn’t know whether to say VOETSEK or what😭 I just froze while it ate all my food💔 https://t.co/6LIjMX5DD9 — IG:MsimangoBongiwe (@MSIMANGOBJ) October 11, 2022 Most of the time people leave the window open or a door unlocked, and this is an easy way for them to sneak in and eat your food.

‘’If they take food off you, let the baboon take it. It’s only food they will take, and they will not harm you,’’ it states in “Tips on How to Behave around Baboons”. The baboons are there for a good time, not a long time. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.