Water Sweets ’24 Games: a new era of inclusive tourism in KwaZulu-Natal

The Sapphire Coast in KwaZulu-Natal is set to become a beacon of inclusive tourism this holiday season, with the much-anticipated Water Sweets ’24 games, an inclusive programme for disabled holidaymakers. The new initiative is set to run alongside the Sapphire Sizzling Summer programme from December 20 to 23 and will pick up again from December 27 to 31 at the Amanzimtoti Main Beach.

Romy Wenzel of Sapphire Coast Tourism said that the team is excited about their expanded inclusive tourism event. “We are delighted to continue expanding our inclusive tourism offering with the launch of the Water Sweets ’24 games hosted by Wheels on Waves in conjunction with Sapphire Coast Tourism. “This will run in conjunction with our popular Sapphire Sizzling Summer programme which includes free seaside games, giveaways and activities for our Sapphire Coast visitors. It’s set to be a fantastic festive season.”

At the heart of the Wheels on Waves initiative is 18-year-old Reece Smith, a passionate young advocate for disability rights, who, alongside his father Wesley Smith, is spearheading efforts to make Amanzimtoti a sought-after international destination for disabled visitors. Smith, a quadriplegic with an enduring love for the ocean, believes inclusivity is vital. “Everyone should have access to this incredible resource,” he shared.

Wesley added: “Inclusive tourism is a major growth market with approximately 10 percent of the global population experiencing some form of disability. “Inclusive tourism is more than just a ramp and parking near the entrance. Through the Water Sweets ’24 games, we want to do so much more to make this holiday enjoyable for the disabled person.” The father-and-son duo are currently raising funds to purchase Sandcruiser beach wheelchairs through their Wheels on Waves programme, aiming to ensure that visitors with mobility challenges can enjoy the water.

The Water Sweets ’24 games will include activities like beach arm golf, fishing, seated volleyball and a sports quiz. Holidaymakers will enjoy fun beach Olympics, family-friendly games, music, prizes, and great giveaways at the Sizzling Summer programme at Amanzimtoti Main Beach. Picture: Supplied. Also on the programme is Danito, named after the inspirational young man who is completely blind yet worked hard to compete in the Midmar Mile just six months after first entering the water. The game involves being blindfolded and throwing a hacky sack onto a scoreboard.