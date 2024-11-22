10 Places you need to visit on the West Coast for the ultimate summer road trip

Experience the beauty and vibrant culture of the Cape West Coast of South Africa this summer by taking a road trip.

West Coast Way is the ultimate road trip that features twelve must-see attractions, showcasing the region's biodiversity and rich heritage. Divided into 5 routes, the Cultural Route, Tractor Route, Foodie Route, Berg Route and the Wild Route, each route showcases the charm of the coastline and it’s communities, offering unique adventures and connections to the local culture. The West Coast Way routes start from Melkbosstrand and meander through to the Cedarberg with hidden gems on each bend in the road.

1. The Lodge At Atlantic Beach The Lodge At Atlantic Beach is located in Melkbosstrand and offers 4-star accommodations set within a world-class golf course. This destination is a must for golf and nature lovers, featuring premium amenities in the heart of a vibrant biodiversity corridor. 2. Skydive Cape Town Experience the ultimate adrenaline rush at Skydive Cape Town, just 30 minutes from the city centre. Renowned for its spectacular views, this top skydiving spot offers unforgettable jumps with expert guidance and optional video packages to capture the adventure. 3. Darling Brew & Tasteroom In Darling, Darling Brew offers a taste of “slow living” with its renowned craft beers and tasty menu. As Africa's first carbon-neutral brewery, it crafts unique flavours inspired by nature and local wildlife, making it a key stop on the Culture and Foodie trip plans.

4. Disa Lodge in Darling Disa Lodge is a charming bed and breakfast offering a peaceful retreat. With its beautiful gardens, vintage decor, and welcoming atmosphere, it's an ideal base for exploring the West Coast Way Culture Trip Plan. The homey accommodation and personalised service make every stay special. 5. Thali Thali Game Lodge Thali Thali Game Lodge is a private game reserve near Langebaan, home to diverse wildlife and birdlife. Offering daily game drives and archery, with cosy accommodations and a restaurant and bar, it's an ideal spot for nature enthusiasts on the West Coast Way Foodie and Tractor Road Trip Plans. 6. Ek & Djy Vissery Situated in Bokkomlaan, the jetty restaurant and bar Ek & Djy Vissery, offers a unique dining experience on the Berg River. Known for its quirky decor and delightful menu, the friendly atmosphere and local charm make it a favourite West Coast Way Berg Trip Plan stop.

7. Columbine Co. Coffee Shop This coffee shop, also situated in Bokkomlaan, Velddrif, is a favourite among locals and visitors alike, providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere for a quick break or a leisurely coffee date. It's a must-visit spot on the West Coast Way Berg Trip Plan. 8. Cracklin' Rosie River Tours With various cruise options from sunrise to sunset, and specialist bird and photography experiences these river tours are perfect for those looking to unwind and connect with nature. Experience the West Coast's tranquil charm on the West Coast Way Berg Trip Plan. 9. Wamakersvlei Beach Farm Wamakersvlei Beach Farm in Dwarskersbos guarantees absolute relaxation. With charming self-catering cottages and stunning coastal views, it's an ideal retreat for families, couples, and friends. Located two hours from Cape Town, it's a hidden paradise on the West Coast Way Berg Trip Plan.

10. Lambert's Bay Lambert's Bay offers a picturesque seaside escape. With white sandy beaches, abundant wildlife, and delicious seafood, it's a destination that captivates visitors year-round—making it a must-see on the West Coast Way Wild Trip Plan. Farm and town stays West Coast Wonders offers various accommodations in Lamberts Bay, providing the perfect getaway for relaxation and exploration. From the peaceful Steenbokfontein Farm to self-catering apartments with ocean views, there's something for everyone seeking to experience the magic of the West Coast. Get your free West Coast Way road trip plan from www.westcoastway.co.za and you can discover a new experience on every twist and turn.