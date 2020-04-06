10 ways to explore Cape Town virtually during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town is one of the most visited cities in the world. While no one can explore its iconic attractions physically, they can in the digital age from the comfort of their homes. Briony Brookes, Communications and PR Manager for Cape Town Tourism, shares 10 ways to explore Cape Town while on lockdown: Shopping for unique items online Kamers/Makers Cape Town has planned an online shop this year to support vendors and provide them with some much-needed income. The Milnerton Flea Market has also gone digital. Easily one of Cape Town’s most popular local markets, this community flea market has become a favourite weekend outing for many families. Under lockdown, supporters of the market are still able to buy via the market’s Facebook page. Note that the delivery of these items will only happen after lockdown.

Enjoy virtual tours of the museum

Zeitz Mocaa has been using its social media channels for a campaign called #MocaaFromYourCouch. With this campaign, the museum highlights an artist, an exhibition or a display for its followers.

Each #MocaaFromYourCouch post gives a description of the artwork featured and a link to find out more. The museum has also done some 3D mapping for previous exhibitions, which you can find on their website. You could do an audio tour from your home by listening to the museum’s SoundCloud channel.

Follow local artists on social media

Just because you can’t go out to see your favourite artists perform, doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy what they offer from your home. Some musicians have started doing live shows from their homes to help people through the lockdown.

Cape Town artists such as Acoustic Element have already had many live performances, while Cape Town Nu World Festival has a series called “Break Lockdown with Derek Gripper” coming soon.



Enjoy Google Street View

Google Street View, by Google Maps, is a virtual representation of our surroundings on Google Maps. “You could quite easily walk the whole Bo-Kaap on Street View or explore the various nooks and crannies of Kalk Bay,” said Brookes.

Venture out to Robben Island virtually

One of Cape Town’s top attractions has just gone digital. Robben Island is now offering virtual tours of the island and museum. Those who wish to explore this famous island and museum can download the Robben Island Museum app on Google Play Store and the iStore to explore the island, while online users can click here.



Explore one of the New Seven Wonders of the World

Table Mountain is the most well-known attraction in the Mother City. Heading up to the top of this mountain is something that locals and visitors alike do regularly. Take in the beauty of Table Mountain through a 360-degree video.

“What I like the most about this video is that it takes you on the complete journey from the parking, up the cable car and onto the mountain,” said Brookes.

Enjoy what Kirstenbosch Gardens has to offer

Kirstenbosch Gardens is an acclaimed botanical garden and is a local favourite for walks, picnics, concerts and more. If you have never been or you are wishing that you could go right now, many stunning videos on YouTube show you exactly what the gardens are all about.

See the penguins

If you are keen to see these smartly dressed sea animals lazing around on the beach, then check out a virtual tour of the area.

Take in a wine farm

So, while you can’t purchase wine right now or visit a wine farm, you can still explore it virtually. Groot Constantia is one of Cape Town’s oldest wine estates and is worth visiting virtually.



Enjoy some Cape Malay cooking

Ok, so you can’t get out and about to buy your favourite Cape Malay dish right now, but you can learn to make it yourself. One of Cape Town’s favourite Cape Malay cooks is Fatima Sydow.

During the lockdown, Sydow has been sharing a step-by-step guide to some of her favourite recipes. You can follow her and try out her recipes by visiting her Facebook page. You will be a Cape Malay food expert in no time!