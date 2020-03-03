11 hotels to call home during Cape Town International Jazz Fest weekend

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

The Cape Town Jazz Festival takes place from March 27 and 28, 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The annual event attracts hundreds of travellers who search for various types of accommodation, from budget-friendly to the super luxurious. Here are some Cape Town hotels worth booking during your jazz festival weekend: The Silo Picture: Instagram. Distance: 6 minutes (1.2km) Known as one of Cape Town’s exclusive luxury hotels, The Silo Hotel boasts some of the most elegant decor elements. The Silo, described as a “celebration of art, style, architecture and design”, towers above the V&A Waterfront. The Silo has 28 rooms including a one-bedroom penthouse. It boasts fine dining, an infinity pool and spa options. Keep a lookout for their range of art from Africa’s emerging contemporary designers. Priced from R 20 300 per night with breakfast. Situated at Silo Square, V & A Waterfront. Call 021 670 0500.

The Cellars-Hohenort Hotel

Distance: 19 min (16.1km)

Located at Constantia, this 5-star hotel is a 20-minute drive to the festival. The Cellars-Hohenort Hotel boasts 51 guest rooms and suites with views of Table Mountain and is the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Amenities include an onsite spa, Greenhouse restaurant and hair salon.

Priced from R4044 per room per night with breakfast. Located at 93 Brommersvlei Road, Constantia Heights. Call 021 794 2137.

The Westin

Picture: Instagram.





Distance: 1 min (280m)

Located adjacent to the Cape Town International Convention Centre, The Westin offers views of V&A Waterfront, Table Mountain and Table Bay. The 483 guest rooms and suites are kitted with all the modern conveniences.

Guests can choose to dine at the Thirty7 Show kitchen, or head to the Westin Club with its panoramic views on the 19th floor, or laze at the outdoor Louis B’s Terrace. The hotel has a spa where you can unwind in between the shows. Priced from R3560 per room/per night with breakfast. Situated at Convention Square, Lower Long St, Cape Town. Call 021 412 9999.

Fountains Hotel

Distance: 7 min (1.3km)

Situated in the heart of Cape Town’s central business district, Fountains Hotel boasts views over the harbour and Table Mountain.

The 156 room hotel come standard with king or twin beds, high-speed internet access, a work area and tea and coffee making facilities, to name but a few.

The hotel is ideal for environmentally conscious tourists as they have introduced energy-saving devices, water conservation methods and the use of environmentally-friendly products. Priced from R1605 per room per night, including breakfast. Located at 1 St Georges Mall. Call 021 443 1100.

Signature Lux Foreshore by Onomo Hotels





Distance: 7 min (1.7km)

Signature Lux Foreshore by Onomo Hotels, situated on a busy business square, has 157 bedrooms, a restaurant and bar and 24-hour reception and security. The 11-floor hotel's rooms come standard with a queen bed, Smart TV with Chromecast, a compact desk, a toilet and a spacious shower.

The hotel has an app that allows you to check-in, request in-room dining, transport schedules, and other attractive features. Priced from R1880 per room per night, including breakfast. Located at 1A Heerengracht Street, Roggebaai Square. Call 087 688 0396.

Radisson RED V&A Waterfront

Distance:9 min (1.5km)

For those who enjoy bold and eccentric spaces, Radisson RED V&A Waterfront is just the place for you. Red features two studios, free wifi, four event and game studios, the famous Red roof, pool, bar and grand views of Cape Town. With their Red app, guests can order food or check-in or out using their smartphone. Priced from R4129 per room per night for two people with breakfast. Located at No. 6 Silo, Silo Square, V&A Waterfront. Call 087 086 1578.

The New Tulbagh Hotel

Picture: Instagram.





Distance: 4 min (1km)

The New Tulbagh Hotel offers elegant budget-friendly accommodation. Besides the impressive public spaces, the three-star hotel amenities include free wifi, bar and in house dining. With its modern charm, it makes for the perfect weekend getaway at an affordable price. Priced from R975pp with breakfast. Located at Tulbagh St, Cape Town. Call 021 418 5161.

Sunsquare Cape Town Gardens

Distance:15 min (3.1km)

Sunsquare Cape Town Gardens is known as the hip hotel in the heart of Cape Town and with good reason. Sunsquare Cape Town Gardens offers 136 well-appointed en suite rooms with flat-screen TVs, air conditioning and wifi. Head to the pool for a sundowner while you watch the sunset, or take in the gorgeous views of the Mother City.

It offers a range of amenities to keep travellers occupied in between their jazz festival weekend. Priced from R2152 per room per night with breakfast. Located at 6 Mill Street, Gardens in Cape Town. Call 021 465 1311.

Mojo Hotel

Distance: 12 min (5,5 km)

Mojo Hotel is another affordable option which integrates the pod and capsule hotel concept. The hotel boasts chic murals and has placed much emphasis on its design and decor.

The three-star hotel in Sea Point offers everything from spacious self-catering studios, apartments to compact crash pads. Their website says it is a “place where you feel equally comfortable in board shorts or a business suit.” The hotel is close to the V&A Waterfront, Table Mountain and Camps Bay. Priced from R1000 a night. Located at 30 Regent Road, Sea Point. Call 087 940 7474.

Gorgeous George

Picture: Supplied.





Distance: 6-8 minutes (1.7km)

Created out of two restored heritage buildings, Gorgeous George is not your typical 5-star hotel.

Gorgeous George has 32 luxurious rooms, which the hotel describes on its website as “industrial tones of raw, exposed concrete and steelwork, blended with modern Victorian design elements”. Each room is designed with custom pieces sourced from local and international designers.

In between the jazz lineup, socialise at the Gigi Rooftop, which offers the best views of Cape Town coupled with fantastic food and beverage options. Priced from R4900 per room per night, including breakfast.

Located at 118 St Georges Mall in the Cape Town City Centre. Call 087 898 6000.

Radisson Blu Le Vendome Hotel

Distance: 13 min (4.6km)

Radisson Blu Le Vendome Hotel overlooks the Atlantic coast and lies near the western edge of Signal Hill. With 142 rooms and suites, a spa, fitness centre and two restaurants, guests can enjoy an escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. The hotel is close to the beach and offers complimentary shuttle service and a heated outdoor pool. Priced from R2490 per room per night. Located at 14 London Rd in Sea Point. Call 021 826 5100.



