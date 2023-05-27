12 best Father's Day travel destinations in South Africa

Whether your father enjoys diverse landscapes, rich wildlife or vibrant culture, South Africa offers numerous destinations for an unforgettable Father's Day getaway. Here are 10 fantastic travel destinations in South Africa to explore with dad on this special day.

Garden Route If your father enjoy’s a peaceful drive with his favourite track playing in the background then consider a road trip along the Garden Route, a scenic stretch of coastline between Cape Town and Port Elizabeth. Drive through lush forests, visit charming coastal towns like Knysna and Plettenberg Bay and witness stunning natural attractions such as the Knysna Heads and Tsitsikamma National Park. Your dad will appreciate the picturesque beauty of this region.

You can also make a pit stop at various restaurants and stores along the way. For instance, the Oude Post Bistro, located on the N2, in Buffeljagsrivier, Western Cape, serves the most delicious baked goods, and their Roosterkoek is a must-try; it’s almost certain pops will be happy. The Oude Post Bistro is a popular pitstop for ‘Roosterkoek’. Picture: Instagram Stellenbosch If your dad is a wine enthusiast, a visit to Stellenbosch is a must. This charming town in the Cape Winelands region is renowned for its world-class vineyards and picturesque landscapes.

Take a wine tour, indulge in wine tastings and treat your dad to a gourmet meal at one of the renowned winery restaurants. For something a little stronger, brandy tasting is an option at Van Ryn's Distillery and Brandy Cellar. For wine-loving dads, a Stellenbosch visit is a must. Picture: Instagram Township tour Immerse yourselves in the vibrant local culture by taking a township tour. Visit places like Soweto, in Johannesburg, or Khayelitsha, in Cape Town, to gain insight into the country's history, community projects and daily life. Engage with locals, taste traditional cuisine and learn about the rich heritage of South Africa first-hand.

Durban If your dad loves the ocean and is keen on hitting the waves, Durban is known for its golden sandy shores and warm Indian Ocean waters. Relax on the iconic Durban beaches, try surfing or stand-up paddleboarding and explore the vibrant beachfront promenade. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, Ansteys Beach is considered user-friendly.

Head to Durban for the good waves and beautiful beachfront. Picture: Instagram Plus, don't miss the chance to indulge in Durban's famous curries and street food. Drakensberg Mountains For an unforgettable outdoor adventure with your dad, head to the Drakensberg Mountains. Hike through breathtaking landscapes, discover ancient San rock art and enjoy the tranquility of nature.

The Drakensberg is also a great spot for fishing, horse riding and birdwatching, offering endless opportunities for quality father-child time. A hike at Gudu Falls, Royal Natal National Park, will make for a great bonding experience. Picture: Instagram Explore the Royal Natal National Park, a pristine wilderness area within the Drakensberg. Here you will discover stunning hiking trails, picnic spots and scenic viewpoints like the Gudu Falls and Mahai Valley. The park is also home to diverse flora and fauna to inspire all the nature enthusiasts.

Cederberg Mountains The Wolfberg Cracks hike in the Cederberg offers an exciting and adventurous 16km trek. Set amidst fiery red rock formations and featuring the magnificent Wolfberg Arch, this trail showcases a landscape that is truly unparalleled in the Western Cape. The magnificent Wolfberg Arch, in Cederberg. Picture: Instagram

Discover the ancient rock art of the San people, the original inhabitants of Southern Africa. Explore sites like the Cederberg Mountains or the Drakensberg region, where you can witness these extraordinary rock paintings. Engage with local experts who will guide you through the stories and symbolism behind these ancient artworks. Johannesburg For a dose of history and culture, visit the Apartheid Museum, Constitution Hill and Nelson Mandela Square.

Take a trip to the nearby Unesco World Heritage Site, the Cradle of Humankind, and marvel at its archaeological wonders. Johannesburg offers a mix of modern city life and historical significance. Bungee jumping at Orlando Towers For the brave: Soweto Towers. Picture: Instagram If you and your dad are adrenaline junkies, head to the iconic Orlando Towers in Soweto, where you can experience the thrill of bungee jumping.

Leap from the top of the towers and feel an adrenaline rush like no other as you free fall towards the ground. Hot air balloon safari Bill Harrop’s original hot air balloon safari is an unforgettable way to celebrate Father’s Day. Picture: Instagram Not afraid of heights? Embark on a memorable hot air balloon safari in the Magaliesberg region with Bill Harrop’s original hot air balloon safari near Johannesburg.

Drift peacefully across the sky as you witness stunning views of the landscape. It's a serene and awe-inspiring adventure to enjoy with your dad. You can also indulge in a sparkling wine breakfast while you’re at it. Coffee farm stay For coffee-loving dads, a stay on a working coffee farm in Mpumalanga or KwaZulu-Natal is an exceptional choice.

Here you can learn about the coffee production process, participate in coffee-tasting sessions and witness the daily routines of the farm. Enjoy the serenity of the surrounding landscapes and savour the aroma of freshly brewed coffee together. Sabie Valley Coffee is a coffee-lover’s dream. Picture: Instagram For example, Sabie Valley Coffee offers various things relating to coffee. The company specialises in producing seedlings and selling them as ornamental trees to visitors. Alongside this, their gift shop presents a captivating assortment of coffee-related products.

They offer a diverse range of coffee dispensing equipment and accessories, catering to both domestic and industrial needs. The company's friendly and knowledgeable staff provide in-house barista training services. Additionally, they arrange coffee tours for interested individuals, which can be scheduled by appointment. Augrabies Falls National Park

Giraffes at Augrabies Falls National Park. Picture: Instagram Visit Augrabies Falls National Park, located in the Northern Cape, for a mesmerising encounter with nature's power. Marvel at the impressive Augrabies Falls, known as "The Place of Great Noise" and explore the surrounding rugged landscapes. Take scenic walks, spot wildlife and bond with your dad while being awestruck by the sheer force of the falls. Cederberg Wilderness Area

Escape the crowds and venture into the remote Cederberg Wilderness Area. This rugged mountainous region offers breathtaking landscapes, ancient rock formations and an opportunity to connect with nature. Hike through unique wilderness trails, discover ancient San rock art, and camp under the stars with your dad, creating an intimate and adventurous experience. This Father's Day, make your dad feel extra special by whisking him away to one of these incredible destinations.