15 reasons why model Charnelle Paulse loves calling Cape Town home









Curve model Charnelle Paulse. Picture: Supplied Charnelle Paulse is a Cape Town-based curvy model who recently opened the world's first Curve Modelling School. We spoke to her about what she loves most about her Cape Town. Charnelle is the owner of Curve Modelling School. Picture: Supplied What the best place for a romantic date in the city? Horse riding on Noordhoek beach What and where’s the best meal you’ve had in Cape Town?

A seafood platter at a restaurant called the Codfather.

What’s your favourite home-cooked meal?

A lamb vegetable stew

What's your fondest Cape Town memory?

I have quite a few fond memories in Cape Town but one that stands out is climbing Lion’s Head mountain.

If you were mayor for the day, what would you do?

Get involved in the housing and transportation departments and assist in improving the current situations.

Your favourite hangout spot to unwind in the Mother City?

Wine farms are a favourite to unwind. Groot Constantia wine farm is my absolute favourite.

The Constantia Wine Route links the many wineries dotting the Constantia Valley. Simon's Restaurant Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

The best-kept secret in the city?

Cape Town's hidden beaches.

Your favourite coffee shop?

Truth on Kloof Street.

Where can you grab the best burger in town?

Burger & Lobster on Bree Street.

Which is your favourite market?

Noordhoek food market

Which building you’d like to be locked in overnight and why?

Western Hotel spa. Why? So I can chill in the hot tub and overlook the city lights overnight.

Where's a great place in Cape Town for a lady's night?

Shimmy Beach Club

What’s the one thing that differentiates Cape Town from other cities in South Africa?

All Cape Town’s natural wonders make the city one of the most beautiful cities in the world and I think that makes the difference.

What do you love most about Cape Town?

Our beautiful beaches.

Where would you suggest first-time visitors to the city go, to get the best experience in the city?

Cape Town’s CBD. So that they can experience the culture, lifestyle food and people of Cape town.