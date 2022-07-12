20 destinations from around the world that support remote work

Making it easier to live and work anywhere, including Bali, the Canary Islands, and the Caribbean, Airbnb has announced that it will collaborate with 20 destinations worldwide. It launched its Live and Work Anywhere initiative earlier this year to identify some of the world’s most remote worker-friendly destinations and to assist governments and Destination Marketing Organisations (DMOs) in reviving tourism and providing economic support to communities after two-plus years of travel restrictions.

The 20 destinations it will spotlight include: Baja California Sur, Mexico

Bali, Indonesia

Brindisi, Puglia, Italy

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Caribbean

Canary Islands, Spain

Cape Town, South Africa

Colombia

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy

Lisbon, Portugal

Malta

Mexico City, Mexico

Palm Springs, California, US

Queensland, Australia

Rural France

Salzkammergut, Austria

Tampa Bay, Florida, US

Thailand

Tulsa, Oklahoma, US It will work closely with each organisation over the next few months to develop dedicated custom-built hubs for each destination, showcasing the best of local long-term stay listings as well as important information relating to entry requirements and tax policies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baja California Sur, México.🌵 (@bajacaliforniasurmexico) It will also collaborate with destinations on educational campaigns to promote responsible hosting and remote working. The destination hubs are set to open later this year. Destinations range from entire countries to smaller, lesser-known towns, and were chosen for their appeal to remote workers as well as their progressiveness in evolving policies for those looking to live and work in a different region and attract a new type of traveller.

The initiative builds on its work during the pandemic, when it collaborated with over 160 governments and DMOs to specifically support efforts to encourage the return of tourism to their communities, including Malaga, Buenos Aires, and the French Rural Mayors Association. According to Harvard Business School research, while it is obvious that digital nomads and remote workers in general can be beneficial to any economy, they may also play an important role in fostering entrepreneurship in the communities where they stay, thereby creating “technology clusters” around the world.

Nathan Blecharczyck, Airbnb co-founder and chief strategy officer, said: “As we move towards a new normal in travel, we believe our partnership with Airbnb will help revitalise Indonesia’s tourism industry with a fresh focus on longer, higher quality stays. Indonesia is ready to welcome the world - including digital nomads who are seeking remote work-friendly locations like Bali, which offers ample amenities, infrastructure and a lifestyle connected to nature and the local community.”

