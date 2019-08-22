Hiking holidays are gaining popularity for travellers wanting to explore a destination. Picture: Anja Wiehl

Hiking holidays are slowly taking off with travellers ditching traditional holidays for something more adventurous and daring. Rim of Africa, one of South Africa’s longest mountain traverses, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. To commemorate the milestone, the organisation will host a special hike that starts on September 24 until November 19.

The journey will begin outside Clanwilliam and follow the valleys of the Cape Fold Mountain range for 650km until it reaches the Outeniqua Mountains outside George.

Co-founder Galeo Saintz shares a bit about the 10th-anniversary hike: “The Rim of Africa is not a trail, it is a story and a journey. A traverse on foot through the wild of the Cape Mountains. Hikers have the option of joining for one stage, a combination of stages, or all stages (known as the Thru-Hike).

“Since its inception, only a handful of hikers have completed the full Thru-Hike. Most people choose to hike a few sections at a time,” said Saintz.

Here are 3 hikes to consider:

Cederberg

When: From September 24 – 30, 2019

The 7-day hike is undoubtedly one of the scenic routes, offering rock formations, caves, rock pools and incredible vistas. The rugged terrain with rich biodiversity is suitable for all levels of fitness. The terrain includes mountains and some steep gradients.

Kouebokkeveld

When: September 30-October 5 2019

Kouebokkeveld is one of those strenuous hikes, but once you start the mountainous treks, it slowly grows on you. The hike is likened to the Drakensberg and makes for the best photograph opportunities. You will be mesmerised by the rock formations, secret valleys, towering peaks and grand views. The journey takes 6 days.

Skurweberge

When: October 5 – 11, 2019

Skurweberg is a mixture of off-path and ridge-line tracks. Although quite challenging, the 7-day journey is worth it. Travellers get to cross the Atlantic/Indian ocean watershed line and swim in striking rock pools.