3 places to visit in the Western Cape this weekend

With level 2 lockdown allowing inter-provincial travel, domestic travellers can venture out and explore what South Africa has to offer. Here are some places to visit in the Western Cape this weekend: Victoria Road, Camps Bay View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ericvarennikov on Oct 28, 2019 at 8:58am PDT Sunday drives in Cape Town are the best. You can't mention coastal drives without Victoria Road. Starting at Camps Bay, the road winds around the Twelve Apostles mountain range, offering spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean, and ends in Hout Bay. It's an easy drive made for stopping at intermittent lookout points. You'll want to pull over and take in the panoramic seascape views that stretch across the peninsula. Babylonstoren

If you're in the mood to stretch your legs and travel a few minutes out of Cape Town, you'll be rewarded with a fun-packed day for the entire family. Situated in Klapmuts, off the N1 highway, Babylonstoren is one of the oldest Cape Dutch farms in the Western Cape. It has a fruit and vegetable garden of beauty and diversity, unique accommodation, fine food and wine.What makes Babylonstoren unique is its botanical diverse garden that stretches as far as the eye can see.

Visit: babylonstoren.com/

Walker Bay Nature Reserve

Walker Bay is a coastal nature reserve in the south-western Cape, just east of Hermanus. Walker Bay is also historically significant, with records of Middle Stone Age people (65 000 to 85 000 years ago) living in Klipgat Cave. There is also evidence that Khoi and San people lived in the area about 2 000 years ago.Booking is essential.

Visit: www.capenature.co.za

